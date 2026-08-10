Victor Osimhen clashed with Villarreal defender Santiago Mouriño during a pre-season friendly on August 8, 2026

The Galatasaray striker removed his protective face mask before shoving Mouriño to the ground in the 37th minute

Osimhen has separately faced scrutiny from Turkish football authorities over alleged deliberate yellow card accumulation

Victor Osimhen will face no further punishment for his on-field confrontation with Villarreal defender Santiago Mouriño during Galatasaray's pre-season friendly on August 8, 2026, with the incident considered closed after the referee dealt with it during the match.

The altercation occurred in the 37th minute at a point when Osimhen was making a run towards the penalty area, expecting a cross.

Super Eagles and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has received criticism for his thuggish behaviour after his clash against Villarreal defender Santiago Mourino. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Mouriño blocked his path, and the Nigerian striker's reaction was immediate and fierce as seen in a video posted on X by Nigerian journalist Solace Chukwu.

Osimhen tore off his protective face mask and shoved the Villarreal defender to the ground, prompting several Galatasaray teammates to rush in and pull him away before the situation escalated further.

Referee Kadir Sağlam booked both Osimhen and Mouriño with yellow cards, settling the matter on the pitch. No disciplinary referral followed the incident at an administrative level.

Galatasaray suffer third pre-season defeat

The clash overshadowed what had otherwise been a positive return for Osimhen, who had scored in each of his two previous friendly appearances after rejoining the squad from his summer break.

The 27-year-old forward also found the net against Villarreal, though his contribution was not enough to prevent the Turkish champions from suffering a 2-1 defeat, their third consecutive loss in pre-season preparation, per Sofascore.

Osimhen's conduct has drawn criticism from fans on social media, with many calling on the forward to exercise better emotional control during matches.

His behaviour on the pitch has attracted attention in the past, and some supporters have questioned whether his temperament could become a liability as the competitive season approaches.

Separate scrutiny from Turkish football authorities

While the Villarreal incident has been closed without further action, Osimhen is not entirely free of official scrutiny in Turkey.

Turkish sports outlets have reported that the striker has previously faced potential referral to the Turkish Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee over separate allegations that he deliberately accumulated yellow cards.

Those proceedings are distinct from the pre-season friendly incident and relate to a different set of concerns about his conduct in competitive football.

Galatasaray's pre-season results will be of some concern to the club's coaching staff as they prepare for the new campaign.

Three defeats in their warm-up schedule will raise questions about the team's readiness, even if pre-season results are not always a reliable indicator of what follows once the league season begins.

Osimhen remains one of Galatasaray's most important attacking players, and the club will be hoping he channels his intensity into his performances on the pitch rather than confrontations with opponents as the season draws closer.

Villareal coach reacts after Osimhen's fight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez's criticism of Victor Osimhen following a physical altercation with Santiago Mourino during a pre-season friendly.

The clash, which resulted in yellow cards for both players, overshadowed the match as Villarreal secured a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng