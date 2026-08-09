Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a quarter-final defeat to Cameroon at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Myriam Nyadjou scored the only goal as the Indomitable Lionesses ended Nigeria's hopes of defending their WAFCON title

The Super Falcons will collect $150,000 in prize money after falling at the quarter-final stage of the tournament

Nigeria's Super Falcons are out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon beat them 1-0 in the quarter-finals, ending their bid to retain the continental title and secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Myriam Nyadjou's first-half strike was the difference between the two sides, as the Indomitable Lionesses claimed a significant victory over their rivals to advance to the semi-finals and book a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Cameroon eliminates Nigeria from WAFCON 2026. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

The defeat marks a painful first in Nigerian women's football history. For the first time across the tournament's 14 editions, the Super Falcons have failed to reach the semi-final stage of WAFCON.

Nigeria arrived in Morocco as defending champions, having won the 2025 edition, but they could not replicate that form when it mattered most.

Nigeria's WAFCON prize money

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, increased prize money across all categories for this year's tournament, with the overall winner set to receive $2 million, double the amount on offer at the 2025 edition.

As a quarter-final exit, Nigeria will receive $150,000, a sharp contrast to the $1 million they collected for winning the competition last year.

The prize money, however, was never the primary goal. Nigeria came into the tournament chasing back-to-back WAFCON titles and an automatic World Cup berth, neither of which they were able to secure.

How Nigeria could qualify for World Cup

Legit.ng previously explained how the Super Falcons could still qualify for the 2026 FIFA Women's World Cup after their WAFCON 2026 exit.

Six African nations could qualify for the tournament. Four are guaranteed while two could make it through the intercontinental playoffs.

Source: Legit.ng