Rodri claimed the World Cup Golden Ball after captaining Spain to a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium

Kylian Mbappe is topping the updated Ballon d'Or power rankings after winning the Golden Boot with 10 World Cup goals alongside top scorer honours in La Liga and the Champions League

Harry Kane entered the top five after scoring 73 goals in a season that included a Bundesliga title and six World Cup goals for England

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reshuffled the Ballon d'Or race with fresh urgency after Spain's victory in the final forced a significant reset among the frontrunners ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the showpiece match at New York New Jersey Stadium, with Rodri named Best Player of the Tournament for his role in leading the Spanish side to glory.

Rodri's emergence as the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner has caused a major shift in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

As seen on BBC Sport, France's Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the competition's top scorer with 10 goals, while Lionel Messi, who had netted eight times before the final, left without individual honours following Argentina's defeat.

How the Ballon d'Or rankings have changed

Football analytics outlet Score90 has published an updated top five for the Ballon d'Or following the World Cup's conclusion, with Mbappe now heading the list.

The Real Madrid forward's case was strengthened not only by his Golden Boot win in the United States but also by top scorer awards in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League during the 2025/26 club season.

Lamine Yamal, Spain's teenage sensation and a key figure in their World Cup win, sits second in the power rankings, with his combination of club and international form placing him among the strongest contenders this year.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane occupies third place after an extraordinary individual season.

The England captain scored 73 goals across all competitions, helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, and netted six goals as England advanced to the World Cup semi-finals.

Rodri, despite picking up the Golden Ball, comes in fourth, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland rounds out the top five.

Messi's World Cup loss reshapes Ballon d'Or race

The 39-year-old Messi had entered the final as one of the most discussed names in the Ballon d'Or conversation, given his goal contributions throughout the tournament. However, his inability to influence the final and Argentina's exit from the competition have considerably weakened his candidacy.

The World Cup has historically carried significant weight in Ballon d'Or voting, and Messi's departure from the tournament without a major prize shifts momentum firmly towards the Spanish and European contingent.

With the Ballon d'Or set to be awarded on October 26, the five-man picture now reflects both club-season brilliance and the decisive outcomes of this summer's global showpiece.

Spain captain Rodri wins Golden Ball

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spain captain Rodri has been crowned the best player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading La Roja to a historic victory.

His performance in the final against Argentina not only showcased his midfield mastery but also marked a defining moment in his career, elevating him among the elite in world football.

Source: Legit.ng