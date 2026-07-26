Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho made his position on any potential Vinicius transfer clear to the club

The reported interest puts Arsenal on a collision course with the Real Madrid manager over the Brazil star

Arsenal's hopes of signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior have reportedly suffered a major setback after manager Jose Mourinho made his position on the Brazilian's future clear.

The Gunners have been linked with an ambitious move for the 2026 FIFA World Cup star as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack ahead of the new Premier League season.

However, Mourinho is said to be determined to keep the Brazil international at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho is preventing the sale of Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior to Arsenal. Photo by: Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho blocks Vinicius exit

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has informed Real Madrid's hierarchy that he has no intention of allowing Vinicius to leave the club.

The Portuguese tactician reportedly views the 25-year-old as a key part of his long-term plans and has made it clear that he wants the winger to remain in Madrid.

Vinicius has established himself as one of the world's best attackers after helping Real Madrid win multiple UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles while becoming one of Brazil's leading players on the international stage.

His performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup further enhanced his reputation despite Brazil's elimination before the final.

Arsenal face difficult task

Arsenal's reported interest underlines the club's ambition to strengthen a squad that lifted the Premier League title last season.

Signing Vinicius would rank among the biggest transfers in Arsenal's history, but Mourinho's stance is expected to complicate any negotiations.

Mikel Arteta and Vinicius Junior shake hands during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by: Manu Reino /DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Goal.com also reported that Real Madrid's new manager has no desire to lose one of the club's most influential players, making an Emirates move increasingly difficult.

Although Arsenal are yet to submit an official offer, any potential deal would likely require a substantial transfer fee, while convincing Real Madrid to sell remains the biggest obstacle.

For now, Mourinho appears determined to build his new-look Real Madrid side around Vinicius rather than cash in on the Brazilian superstar.

Premier League prize money breakdown

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng