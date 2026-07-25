Real Madrid submitted an opening bid to RB Leipzig for Ivory Coast midfielder Yan Diomande

Club-to-club talks between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig started this week, with negotiations also running with the player's camp

Diomande played for the Ivory Coast national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting four matches

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Ivory Coast midfielder Yan Diomande after submitting an opening offer to RB Leipzig.

Negotiations between the two clubs began as the Spanish giants have also opened talks with the player's representatives as they look to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Real Madrid target Yan Diomande during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Côte d'Ivoire and Norway at Dallas Stadium. Photo by: Stacy Revere.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid step up Diomande pursuit

Madrid's opening bid signals the start of formal negotiations rather than preliminary interest, with the club keen to strengthen its midfield ahead of the new season, per Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most highly rated young midfielders following his impressive performances for RB Leipzig and the Ivory Coast national team.

Real Madrid are understood to be working simultaneously on a deal with Leipzig and the player's camp in an effort to speed up the transfer process.

PSG also interested

According to The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the Ivory Coast international, meaning Real Madrid could face competition from the French champions if negotiations become prolonged.

The midfielder, who wears the No. 11 shirt for Ivory Coast, is regarded as one of the country's brightest talents and has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

At this stage, Real Madrid's proposal is only an opening offer, with Leipzig yet to decide whether to accept or negotiate improved terms.

No details have been disclosed regarding the transfer fee or the length of the proposed contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added that discussions are continuing between all parties, with further developments expected in the coming days as Madrid attempt to win the race for Diomande's signature.

Mourinho agrees Real Madrid return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho appears set for one of the biggest managerial comebacks in European football after fresh reports linked him with a return to Real Madrid.

The veteran Portuguese tactician has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the Santiago Bernabéu following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Source: Legit.ng