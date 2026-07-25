Ransom Allegations: Ali Ndume Breaks Silence, "I've Never Seen N1bn Cash In My Life"
- Senator Ali Ndume appeared on Channels Television to respond to allegations linking him to ransom negotiations in Borno State
- The Borno South Youth Alliance president accused Ndume of involvement in a N5bn ransom demand by Boko Haram/ISWAP over abducted Ngoshe residents
- Ndume said his only action was to alert the National Security Adviser and DSS after being informed about the ransom video
Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, has flatly rejected claims that he received ransom money or served as a go-between for kidnappers and the government, saying he has never had sight of N1bn in cash throughout his life.
Ndume made the denial on Friday, July 23, during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, where he pushed back against allegations from Samaila Kaigama, the President of the Borno South Youth Alliance, who linked him to ransom dealings involving abducted residents of Ngoshe in Borno state.
"I have said it already. In my life, I have never seen N1billion cash, not to talk of N5billion," Ndume said.
How the dispute with Kaigama began
According to Ndume, Kaigama approached him after Boko Haram/ISWAP allegedly abducted hundreds of Ngoshe residents and issued a 72-hour ultimatum with a N5bn ransom demand.
The senator said his response was to immediately contact the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services, DSS, to flag the situation, Punch reported.
"I told them that there is need to bring us and hear him out as he said he wants to be heard, so that he will have the opportunity to prove all these his allegations. And the government should take this matter very seriously because it borders on national security," Ndume said.
He traced the breakdown in his relationship with Kaigama to his refusal to entertain any talk of paying the insurgents.
DSS under fire over arrest of Borno youth leader who accused Tinubu of funding Boko Haram, video trends
"So after he started bothering me about personal contribution to ransom payment, I told him that I do not support negotiation with Boko Haram, not to talk of paying ransom. I think that's where the problem started.
He started issuing out all these uncoordinated and contradictory statements about my involvement and the likes," the senator added.
Earlier denial on ARISE NEWS
Ndume had also addressed the matter during a separate interview on ARISE NEWS before his Channels Television appearance, where he insisted he had never acted, directly or indirectly, as an intermediary between kidnappers and any party, whether the government or private individuals.
The senator called on security agencies to take the allegations seriously and investigate, describing the issue as a matter of national security rather than a personal quarrel, given the involvement of internationally designated terrorist organisations such as ISWAP.
Ndume reveals discussion with Tinubu
Previously, Legit.ng reported that senator Ali Ndume disclosed that he advised President Bola Tinubu to communicate directly with Nigerians rather than allowing others to speak on his behalf.
Ndume, who represents Borno South, said the president responded positively to the suggestion, promising to look into it. R
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944