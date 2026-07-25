Senator Ali Ndume appeared on Channels Television to respond to allegations linking him to ransom negotiations in Borno State

The Borno South Youth Alliance president accused Ndume of involvement in a N5bn ransom demand by Boko Haram/ISWAP over abducted Ngoshe residents

Ndume said his only action was to alert the National Security Adviser and DSS after being informed about the ransom video

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, has flatly rejected claims that he received ransom money or served as a go-between for kidnappers and the government, saying he has never had sight of N1bn in cash throughout his life.

Ndume made the denial on Friday, July 23, during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, where he pushed back against allegations from Samaila Kaigama, the President of the Borno South Youth Alliance, who linked him to ransom dealings involving abducted residents of Ngoshe in Borno state.

Senator Ali Ndume has responded to accusations regarding his involvement in ransom negotiations linked to Boko Haram in Borno state. Photo credit: Ali Ndume

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"I have said it already. In my life, I have never seen N1billion cash, not to talk of N5billion," Ndume said.

How the dispute with Kaigama began

According to Ndume, Kaigama approached him after Boko Haram/ISWAP allegedly abducted hundreds of Ngoshe residents and issued a 72-hour ultimatum with a N5bn ransom demand.

The senator said his response was to immediately contact the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services, DSS, to flag the situation, Punch reported.

"I told them that there is need to bring us and hear him out as he said he wants to be heard, so that he will have the opportunity to prove all these his allegations. And the government should take this matter very seriously because it borders on national security," Ndume said.

He traced the breakdown in his relationship with Kaigama to his refusal to entertain any talk of paying the insurgents.

"So after he started bothering me about personal contribution to ransom payment, I told him that I do not support negotiation with Boko Haram, not to talk of paying ransom. I think that's where the problem started.

He started issuing out all these uncoordinated and contradictory statements about my involvement and the likes," the senator added.

Earlier denial on ARISE NEWS

Ndume had also addressed the matter during a separate interview on ARISE NEWS before his Channels Television appearance, where he insisted he had never acted, directly or indirectly, as an intermediary between kidnappers and any party, whether the government or private individuals.

The senator called on security agencies to take the allegations seriously and investigate, describing the issue as a matter of national security rather than a personal quarrel, given the involvement of internationally designated terrorist organisations such as ISWAP.

Ndume reveals discussion with Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that senator Ali Ndume disclosed that he advised President Bola Tinubu to communicate directly with Nigerians rather than allowing others to speak on his behalf.

Ndume, who represents Borno South, said the president responded positively to the suggestion, promising to look into it. R

Source: Legit.ng