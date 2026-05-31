Gabriel Magalhaes has spoken publicly after missing the decisive penalty in Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to PSG

The Brazilian defender described the experience as "painful" but said he remains proud of the team's achievements

Mikel Arteta revealed Gabriel volunteered to take the fifth penalty during the shootout

Gabriel Magalhaes has broken his silence after enduring one of the toughest moments of his Arsenal career in the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian defender was left devastated after missing the penalty that ultimately handed PSG a dramatic shootout victory in Budapest.

Gabriel Magalhaes has expressed deep disappointment after his penalty miss cost Arsenal the UEFA Champions League title. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

His effort sailed over the crossbar, allowing the French champions to secure their second consecutive Champions League title and deny Arsenal a first-ever European crown.

While the miss will remain a painful memory for the 27-year-old, Gabriel has made it clear that he will not allow one moment to overshadow what was otherwise a remarkable season for the North London club, per GOAL.

Gabriel reflects on painful final moment

The Champions League final appeared to be heading Arsenal's way when Kai Havertz fired the Gunners into an early lead after just six minutes.

However, PSG gradually worked their way back into the contest and found an equaliser through Ousmane Dembele from the penalty spot in the second half.

Gabriel Magalhaes getting consoled by PSG captain and Brazilian teammate Marquinhos after his penalty miss. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Neither side could find a winner in regulation or extra time, forcing the match into a dramatic shootout.

David Raya briefly gave Arsenal hope when he denied Nuno Mendes, but Eberechi Eze's miss soon restored PSG's advantage.

That left Gabriel with the responsibility of taking Arsenal's fifth penalty. Needing to score to keep his side alive, the defender stepped forward but sent his effort over the bar, sparking celebrations among the PSG players and supporters.

A day after the defeat, Gabriel addressed the disappointment through an emotional message to Arsenal fans on social media.

"It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season," he wrote.

Arteta explains why Gabriel took the final penalty

Following the match, questions emerged over Arsenal's penalty order and why a central defender was tasked with taking such an important kick, and Mikel Arteta was quick to defend his player.

The Arsenal manager explained that Gabriel volunteered for the responsibility after several of the club's regular penalty takers were either unavailable or had already been substituted following 120 exhausting minutes of football.

Arteta insisted the team had prepared extensively for the possibility of penalties and stressed that Gabriel showed courage by stepping forward under immense pressure.

The Spanish coach also pointed out that penalties can often come down to fine margins, regardless of a player's reputation or training-ground record.

Pride remains despite European heartbreak for Arsenal

Although Arsenal fell short in Europe, the campaign will still be remembered as one of the club's most successful in modern history.

The Gunners ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title and returned to the summit of English football under Arteta's leadership.

The achievements of the season were recognised when more than one million supporters lined the streets of London to celebrate during the club's title parade.

For Gabriel, the pain of the final remains fresh, but his message reflected a player determined to look ahead rather than dwell on one difficult moment.

The defender received widespread support from teammates, coaches, and fans, many of whom praised his willingness to take responsibility when it mattered most.

PSG defeat Arsenal to retain UCL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PSG successfully retained their UEFA Champions League crown after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in the 2025/26 final on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The victory secured PSG's second consecutive Champions League title and moved the French giants one step closer to matching the achievements of Europe's most successful clubs.

Source: Legit.ng