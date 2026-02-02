Ademola Lookman has sent a message to Atalanta fans after completing his Atletico Madrid move

Lookman leaves Atalanta after a three-and-a-half-year stint and moves to the capital city of Spain

The Super Eagles star signs until June 2030, committing his productive years to Los Rojiblancos

Ademola Lookman has sent a message to Atalanta fans after completing his permanent transfer to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on February 2, 2026.

Lookman spent three and half seasons at Atalanta, leading the club to the 2024 UEFA Europa League glory, netting an impressive hat-trick in the final.

His final days at the club were tainted by disputes over his ambition to leave and move on to the next level, which lingered on over two summers.

Lookman rejected Fenerbahce in favour of a move to the Spanish capital to continue competing in a top-five European league with a Champions League club.

Lookman sends a message to Atalanta fans

Atletico Madrid confirmed in a statement that it had secured the future of Lookman until June 2030, after the Super Eagles star passed medical.

Lookman took to his X page with a lengthy farewell message to the fans in Bergamo, who took him as one of their own despite the ups and downs.

He had a great relationship with the fans despite his sour relationship with the club, including coaches Gian Piero Gasperini and Ivan Juric.

“To the Atalanta family, after nearly four years, the time has come for me to say goodbye. From the moment I arrived in Bergamo, you welcomed me like one of your own and pushed me to be the best version of myself,” he wrote.

“Together we made history. European champions, a night none of us will ever forget. Scoring a hat-trick in a European final and lifting a trophy with this club after a 61-year trophy drought will stay with me. Winning the Africa Player of the Year award in 2024 as an Atalanta player will forever stay with me. Those moments, those emotions, those nights under the lights, they’re engraved in my heart.

“Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and the club. To the fans, your passion, your belief, your energy meant everything. From day one, you stood by me and by this team through every moment. Your passion, your voices, and your belief never faded, and together we achieved.

“Every cheer, every banner, every away trip meant something. Thank you for making Bergamo feel like home and for giving me memories I’ll carry forever. Grazie di tutto, ciao 💙🖤.”

Atalanta celebrated Lookman’s contribution to the club, particularly on May 22, 2024, when he helped the club win its first international trophy.

