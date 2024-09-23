Over time, the Nigerian Super Eagles have found themselves plagued by a long list of never-ending issues

The Nigerian team can barely catch a break from concerns regarding player welfare to the most recent topic of the coaching situation

A former United States national team player has identified what he considers to be the biggest problem facing the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have, over time, found themselves at the epicentre of persistent and long-standing footballing issues in recent years.

The entire Nigerian football setup seems unable to escape the controversies that have plagued it.

Whether it's concerns about player welfare, team selection, or the latest hot topic—the coaching situation—the Nigerian team struggles to find stability.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent head coach since the June International window. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

More often than not, these challenges spiral into tournaments, resulting in disappointing performances or even failures to qualify for major events, as was the case with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Amid the current dilemma of lacking a substantive coach, a former US international has taken the time to analyse the situation, outlining what he believes to be the biggest problem facing the Super Eagles.

Ex-US star names Super Eagles' biggest problem

In an interview with media outlet Brila.net, former US international, Janusz Michallik, emphasised that the issues surrounding the Super Eagles extend beyond player or coaching problems.

The 58-year-old, who spent the majority of his footballing career in Major League Soccer (MLS), highlighted the Nigerian Football Federation's (NFF) need to clarify their vision for the team.

“Nigeria’s problem is Nigeria. And it never changes,” he stated candidly.

“The level of talent and quality is evident for all to see. Since 1994, the country has produced exceptional players. Imagine if most nations had access to this kind of talent within a solid organizational framework.”

“The NFF needs to determine what they truly want. It’s always the same discussion: should we hire a local coach? Then a foreign coach comes in, and the cycle continues.”

“Finding the right coach and the right manager is important, but that alone won’t suffice. I have a feeling that even if Pep Guardiola were to come, who knows if he would achieve anything? You need an organization around him to provide support. Everything should be aligned towards that,” he concluded.

The NFF had stated in a communiqué that they are eager to appoint a foreign tactician to lead the current Super Eagles team.

Former Everton star wants Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Everton star has expressed interest in coaching the Super Eagles.

Joseph Yobo stated in an interview that the Nigerian team would be missing out on many good benefits if he isn’t appointed coach of the national team.

The 44-year-old previously served as assistant coach to Augustine Eguavoen in 2022.

