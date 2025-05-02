Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham turns 50, with football legends and fans showering him with praise

The England international played 715 games, scored 127 goals, and provided 137 assists, with 115 of those appearances for the senior national team

Beckham is a co-owner of the MLS franchise Inter Miami, where players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets currently play

Football icon David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday, 12 years after retiring from active football.

The former England captain's wealth revolves around football, fashion, branding and estate management at around £ 338 million

Beckham won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two MLS titles, one Champions League, one La Liga title, and one Intercontinental Cup and became the first Englishman to win a league title in four different countries per Football_Tweet.

David Beckham at the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles first round during the Wimbledon Championships 2024. Photo by: Clive Brunskill.

Beckham retires six years after

David Beckham, England's most celebrated midfielder, joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007.

According to Gloucestershire, the former AC Milan star signed a five-year contract worth $32.5 million.

Beckham also negotiated a clause in his LA Galaxy contract that allowed him launch his own MLS team after retirement, an idea credited to his agent, Simon Fuller.

Six years after hanging up his boots, Inter Miami was born.

Beckham reportedly invested £19.7 million to get the club off the ground.

Officially established in January 2018, the franchise is now valued at around $1.2 billion (£900 million), although Beckham’s ownership stake is approximately 10%, worth about £90 million per DavidBeckham.

His name and global influence have been key in attracting some of football’s biggest names to Fort Lauderdale.

While the club’s future valuation may shift in the post-Messi era, Beckham’s ongoing involvement is expected to continue drawing top talent to Chase Stadium, per BBC.

David Beckham of Manchester United celebrates after he scores in action during the Manchester United '99 Legends and FC Bayern Legends at Old Trafford. Photo by: Nathan Stirk.

Neville, Ferdinand, England celebrate Beckham

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has joined millions in celebrating David Beckham on his 50th birthday.

In an Instagram post, the England international reflected on the incredible moments they shared, including winning the UEFA Champions League together.

Neville called him the best among their generation. He wrote:

"Happy 50th mate. You’re the best! Stand still today for once and reflect on everything you have achieved and done in these first 50 years of your life.

"We’ve won, lost, laughed and cried but had the most incredible times together. I can still see our mums and dads in the crowd. Everything you’ve done has come through humility, care and hard work.

"I’m proud of you and more importantly trust you with my life."

"All my love to you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Rio Ferdinand wrote:

"Wishing a very Happy 50th Birthday to David Beckham! 🎉"

The England football team wished David Beckham a happy birthday through their official X account.

Beckham chose Messi over Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has again named Lionel Messi the greatest of all time while snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three.

Both are nearing the end of their careers and have departed European football, with the Argentine playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, while his rival is in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

The Manchester United legend said that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was looking for a place where his family could have a great life, influencing his decision to move to Miami.

