Arthur Okonkwo says he “can’t wait” to make his debut for the Super Eagles

The former Arsenal goalkeeper earned his first Nigeria call-up ahead of the Unity Cup

Okonkwo is expected to battle Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye for Nigeria’s number one spot

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has expressed his excitement after receiving his maiden invitation to the Nigerian national team ahead of this month’s Unity Cup in the United Kingdom.

The Wrexham goalkeeper, who previously represented England at youth level, is now on the verge of making his senior debut for the Super Eagles after switching international allegiance to Nigeria.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo in a Championship match. Photo: Cody Froggatt

Source: Getty Images

Okonkwo described the opportunity as a dream come true and insisted he is ready to fight for a long-term place in the national team setup under head coach Eric Chelle.

Okonkwo delighted after first Nigeria invitation

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been rewarded for his impressive performances with Wrexham after helping the Welsh club push for promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking with the NFF after his invitation to the Super Eagles squad, Okonkwo admitted he had long hoped for the chance to represent Nigeria at senior level.

“It’s an honour to even get the opportunity to play for your country,” the former Arsenal shot-stopper said.

“I’m so excited; I can’t wait. I’ve been wanting this moment for quite a while now, and to have this opportunity is incredible.”

The London-born goalkeeper also made it clear that he hopes to establish himself as Nigeria’s long-term first-choice goalkeeper.

“I want to become a consistent performer for the country, I want to be someone who they can trust in their goal for every game,” he added.

“Like I said, the process to get there starts with me integrating into the team, learn the way we play, connect with my defenders, the attackers, and everyone really.

“I know it’s a process, but I want to work towards it and build that trust.”

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Former Arsenal goalkeeper finally gets Super Eagles chance

A product of Arsenal’s renowned Hale End academy, Okonkwo progressed through the ranks alongside several highly rated prospects before taking the next step into senior football. During his development with the North London club, the goalkeeper also represented England across multiple youth categories from Under-15 to Under-18 level.

The shot-stopper later gained valuable first-team experience during loan spells with Crewe Alexandra and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz before making a temporary move to Wrexham in 2023, a switch that eventually became permanent after impressing at the Welsh club.

His performances convinced the Welsh club to sign him permanently the following year.

Since arriving at Wrexham, Okonkwo has become one of the most important players in the squad.

The goalkeeper has now made 121 appearances for the club and played a major role in helping them secure two promotions, per Fotmob.

This season alone, he featured 44 times in all competitions and kept nine clean sheets in 39 Championship matches with 121 saves.

His strong performances reportedly caught the attention of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who is currently rebuilding the national team ahead of future competitions.

Goalkeeper battle opens up in Super Eagles squad

Okonkwo’s arrival comes at a crucial moment for Nigeria’s goalkeeping department.

Stanley Nwabali had established himself as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles reached the final.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper also remained important during Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON.

Arthur Okonkwo and Stanley Nwabali. Photo: Stuart Leggett and Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

However, Nwabali is currently without a club following his departure from Chippa United, a situation that has raised concerns over his sharpness and match fitness ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international fixtures, ultimately contributing to him losing his starting place to Maduka Okoye.

Okoye has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Udinese in Serie A, becoming the first Nigerian goalkeeper to record 10 or more clean sheets in one of Europe’s top five leagues since Vincent Enyeama achieved the feat with Lille OSC in 2016.

The Super Eagles’ number one position now appears to be Okoye’s to lose, although Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye remain in contention as competition for the shirt intensifies.

That uncertainty has now created an opportunity for Arthur Okonkwo to potentially challenge for the starting role sooner than expected, with Nigeria preparing to defend their title at this year’s Unity Cup alongside Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India.

Unity Cup offers fresh opportunity for new players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle intends to hand opportunities to several foreign-born Nigerian players yet to make their senior international debuts during the Unity Cup, with the competition viewed as a key platform for evaluating fresh options ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The move aligns with the Nigeria Football Federation’s broader recruitment drive in recent months, as efforts have intensified to attract more dual-nationality talents in a bid to strengthen the Super Eagles squad for future international competitions.

Source: Legit.ng