A young Nigerian man shared his firsthand experience after spending 10 months inside an immigration detention facility in the United States

He explained that about 80 people were forced to share only four toilets and four showers inside a single crowded pod

The deported man stated that the authorities gave detainees low-quality food and provided ibuprofen as the only treatment for all illnesses

A young Nigerian man who was deported from the United States has shared his experience after surviving inside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in the United States.

The man spent 10 months in custody before he was eventually deported to Nigeria.

A Nigerian man who was deported from the US shares his experience in detention. Photo credit: @ayomifull_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, the man identified as @ayomifull_ broke down the harsh conditions into four categories. He listed poor hygiene, substandard food, inadequate medical care, and a severe mental toll as his major struggles.

Deportee laments poor hygiene and feeding

The young man explained that the living space was heavily overcrowded. He noted that the hygiene was poor because 80 people shared a single pod.

According to his video, a large number of people depended on just four toilets and four showers. He stated that out of the four toilets, only two or three worked regularly, making the place dirty and rowdy.

While speaking on the quality of feeding, @ayomifull_ said:

"The food was terrible. They give you the same food over and over again, every week. Oatmeal in the morning—watery oatmeal. Rice and beans in the afternoon, or sometimes turkey. And the food tasted like cardboard. It had no flavor, no spice, nothing."

Terrible medical care and mental stress

The deported Nigerian also called out the facility over its medical system. He claimed that the health care was non-existent for detainees.

He stated that the officials treated every illness with a single medication. He explained that whether a person had a headache, stomach ache, or a broken bone, they gave them ibuprofen.

He added that the experience took a heavy psychological toll on him. He described the situation as an indefinite detention where nobody knew their fate.

Watch the video below:

Family deported after wife plans for divorce

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian family of five who relocated to the UK was reportedly deported after internal conflicts between the couple.

Source: Legit.ng