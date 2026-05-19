Emeka Rollas has taken a bold step as he honours the memory of late actor Alexx Ekubo, days after his demise

The vibrant star passed away a few weeks ago, throwing the industry into mourning as many have been paying glowing tributes to him

He also made a special request to fans and colleagues so they could join him in honouring the deceased

Late Alexx Ekubo may be gone, but the movie industry is still feeling his absence as colleagues and fans continue to mourn him.

Nigerians woke up to the shocking news of his demise a few days ago, and with today being the birthday of former AGN President, Emeka Rollas, he decided to honour the late actor especially.

Reactions as Emeka Rollas cancels birthday in honour of Alexx Ekubo, makes special request. Photo credit@emekarollas/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page, Rollas urged fans not to celebrate his birthday. According to him, his heart was too heavy for any festivities.

He noted that during his tenure as AGN president, Alexx Ekubo served as the Special Assistant on Youth and Development.

Emeka Rollas asks colleagues, fans for favour

In his post, he appealed to people not to celebrate him or organise a surprise birthday party for him, as he wanted to use the day to honour Alexx Ekubo’s memory.

Emeka Rollas also asked people to observe a two-minute silence in honour of the late actor.

Alexx Ekubo continues trending days after demise. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Rollas prayed for the repose of Alexx Ekubo’s soul and asked God to comfort his family over the painful loss.

Fans and colleagues became emotional after seeing the post. A few of them recalled memories they shared with the actor, while others admitted that the reality of his death was finally sinking in.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Emeka Rollas's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the former AGN as he called for a special way to honour actor Alexx Ekubo. Here are comments below:

@ada_fav001 reacted:

"So this is not still fake news. Omo eeh still struggling to believe this."

@estty_jesusbae commented:

"Ohhh Alex your absence was felt, keep resting well sir RIP."

@stacia_of_ph_ stated:

"God can’t u see the Nation is hurting just bcs of one person. Do this one for us nau biko."

@chuks_worldwide wrote:

"So sad to see this young legend go down the earth under the cold hands of death."

@officialpkv said:

"Gone but never forgotten, this one pain me e pain me. Alexx , this ur death pain me ooooo aaah, if am the one feeling this way how about his family and loved ones."

@ogevibess wrote:

"Rest well our rare gem. So touching, rest in peace legend."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng