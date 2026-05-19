ADC presidential aspirant Rotimi Amaechi promises electoral reforms within six months if elected President in 2027

He attributes Nigeria's failures to a lack of transparent electoral processes and the elites' irresponsibility

Amaechi critiques current governors, citing a decline in independence and influence compared to his leadership era

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that one of his first major actions as President would be the implementation of sweeping electoral reforms within six months of assuming office.

Amaechi said credible elections remain central to fixing Nigeria’s governance crisis, arguing that political leaders only become accountable when citizens genuinely determine who occupies public office.

Amaechi Announces What He'll Do Withing the Fist 6 Months of Becoming Nigeria's President

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interview, the former minister maintained that Nigeria’s political and economic problems were tied to the absence of transparent electoral processes.

Amaechi: Within six months, you will have electoral reform’

Amaechi criticised past resistance to reforms aimed at strengthening electoral transparency, particularly under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to him, some political figures discouraged Buhari from assenting to reforms that could have improved electoral credibility.

“The day this country becomes responsible is the day you can ensure that there’s a free and fair election, so they know who hires them and who fires them,” he said.

He further stated:

“The reason why the elites of Nigeria are reckless and irresponsible is because the people don’t hire them. The people don’t fire them.”

Asked what he would do differently if elected president in 2027, Amaechi responded:

“Yes, in 2027, within six months after, you will have electoral reform.”

Amaechi says insecurity and hardship motivated his ambition

The former governor also explained that worsening insecurity, unemployment and economic hardship influenced his decision to seek the presidency.

Questioning the current living conditions of ordinary Nigerians, he pointed to rising food costs, insecurity and declining public services.

“Can you pay for food? Do you have food to eat? Are parents safe? Can they go to the hospital? Can they drive from Kano to Kaduna or from Kano to Abuja freely?” he asked.

“If the answer to these questions are no, then that’s why I want to be president, because I’ll reverse this since I have enough time to reverse it.”

Amaechi defends leadership record

Amaechi also defended his political record, insisting that he governed according to the rule of law during his tenure as governor of Rivers State.

“Nobody was hunted in my tenure as governor. Nobody. I challenge anybody in government, anybody in or outside government,” he said.

“I’m a very principled person, but I will never go after somebody. I believe in the rule of law.”

He added that political office holders must remember that power is temporary and should not be abused.

Former minister criticises current governors

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum also took aim at the present state of leadership among governors across the country.

Amaechi argued that governors were more independent during his time in office and suggested that many current state leaders were operating under political pressure.

“In our time, we told the President no, we must have an election, and we had an election,” he said while recalling leadership contests within the Governors’ Forum.

He further stated:

“You must allow governors govern their states. You must give them adequate tools to govern their states, and they must be checked by the law.”

Amaechi claimed that today’s Governors’ Forum no longer demonstrates the level of independence and influence it once had during his leadership.

Amaechi says Atiku will lose ADC primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had said he is confident of securing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections, while questioning the long-term electoral strength of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Amaechi argued that repeated success in party primaries has not translated into presidential victory for Atiku, suggesting that the pattern may continue in the coming contest.

Source: Legit.ng