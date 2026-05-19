Obi of Onitsha has congratulated Stanley Uzochukwu on completing prestigious executive programmes at Oxford and Harvard

Igwe Achebe commended Uzochukwu’s commitment to education amid business responsibilities, emphasising personal and brand growth

Meanwhile, Uzochukwu, founder of The Delborough Lagos, recently took a leadership role as chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s advancement board

Lagos, Nigeria - Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni, has congratulated businessman Stanley Uzochukwu after he completed executive education programmes at the University of Oxford and Harvard Kennedy School in 2025.

Uzochukwu, founder and chief executive of Stanel Group and The Delborough twice before investing, recently completed courses including High Performance Leadership, Emerging Leaders, Leadership Decision Making, Leading Successful Programs Using Evidence, and Strategic Leadership for Personal Effectiveness, according to a statement issued on Monday, May 18.

Obi of Onitsha congratulates the Delborough Lagos Founder on the Oxford and Harvard programmes. Photo credit: Stanley Uzochukwu

Source: UGC

Obi of Onitsha praises commitment to learning

In a telephone conversation with Uzochukwu, Achebe commended the businessman for pursuing further education despite his business commitments.

The traditional ruler, who also chairs the board of The Delborough Lagos, said the training should contribute to the growth of the hospitality brand and future expansion projects, including The Delborough Abuja.

“Congratulations, my son, and welcome back from Oxford! We are waiting for the deployment of the newly acquired knowledge and its gains to the growth and expansion of The Delborough Lagos brand,” Achebe said.

“Your zeal for personal development is evident in the ground you are breaking in your early stage of life. On behalf of The Delborough Lagos board members, I heartily commend and congratulate you on your academic achievements.”

Uzochukwu was recently inaugurated as chairman of the advancement board of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, widely known as UNIZIK.

Obi of Onitsha advises Igbos on investment

In another report, Igwe Achebe urged Igbos outside the southeast region to start investing in their homeland. The Obi of Onitsha, who spoke at the inaugural conference and presentation of a two-volume book titled "Igbo Nation: History and Challenges of Rebirth and Development” in Enugu, complained about why the Igbos are not investing in the region, saying over 70% of Igbos' investments are outside Igbo land.

He advised the Igbos to work on the many good ideas they have and use them to develop their land. The monarch enjoined them to think "home" when investing, saying their investments outside the Southeast have made them subject to envy and hatred in other climes, citing the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Finally, he stated that the Igbos must develop their region educationally, commercially, as well as instruct the political class on how they choose to be governed.

Source: Legit.ng