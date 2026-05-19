Arsenal defeated Burnley 1-0 in a keenly contested encounter at Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18

German international Kai Havertz scored the winning goal, but avoided a red card despite a clear foul

The Premier League has given reasons why VAR chose not to recommend a dismissal after reviewing the incident

Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 to move closer to winning their first Premier League title since 2004 under Arsene Wenger.

German international Kai Havertz escaped a red card following a reckless second-half tackle on Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

Havertz, who scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute, charged from behind as Ugochukwu attempted to break forward during the closing stages of the contest.

Referee Paul Tierney is checking a possible red card for Kai Havertz during the Premier League between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, London. Photo by: Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old caught the French international high on the calf after Bukayo Saka was disposed of at the edge of the box.

Referee Paul Tierney issued a yellow card on the pitch, while VAR official James Bell reviewed the challenge for possible serious foul play. Despite the lengthy check, the original decision stood.

Coach Mikel Arteta replaced Havertz with Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres in the 73rd minute.

PL issues statement on Havertz's tackle

The Premier League has clarified why the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) chose not to intervene and upgrade the booking to a sending-off offence.

In a tweet on X, the board dismissed that the foul was not serious. The statement read:

"The referee’s call of yellow card to Havertz was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed not to be serious foul play."

However, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has disagreed with the decision of the Premier League referee and VAR officials.

The former England defender described Kai Havertz's tackle as horrible, insisting that the striker deserves a red card. He said:

“I don't like that. I don't like it at all. It's a horrible one, it's vicious from Kai Havertz. “I think this is a red. There's no way you're getting the ball, you can only hurt the player there.”

“I don't think it's right - he's a lucky boy. I'd get him off the pitch straight away,” per Football London.

"Dangerous situation" - Burnley coach

Burnley interim coach Michael Jackson said the tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu could cause him a long-term injury.

According to Tribuna, Jackson explained that his side has been unlucky with such calls throughout the season. He said:

"In today's football, that is a red card, and it’s a dangerous situation. He could have caused an injury.

"It's one of those big decisions that sometimes don't go our way. We've been unlucky with that sort of thing all season."

Supercomputer predicted Arsenal vs Burnley

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the result of Arsenal’s crucial Premier League match against relegated Burnley.

The supercomputer gave Arsenal an overwhelming 87% chance of defeating the Clarets and moving closer to securing the Premier League title.

Source: Legit.ng