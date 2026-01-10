Arthur Okonkwo saved two penalties as Wrexham knocked Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup

Arthur Okonkwo has picked the perfect moment to announce himself to Nigerian football.

Freshly cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria, the former Arsenal goalkeeper delivered a performance in the FA Cup that did more than knock out a Premier League club.

Arthur Okonkwo was the star of the show as Wrexham defeated Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Photo by Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

It sent a loud message straight to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who had been to England to convince foreign-born players to represent Nigeria in 2025.

On a wet Friday night in North Wales, Okonkwo was the standout figure as Wrexham eliminated Nottingham Forest in a gripping FA Cup tie that ended 3-3 after extra time and went all the way to penalties.

When it mattered most, the 24-year-old goalkeeper stood tall.

Wrexham and Forest produce FA Cup thriller

Wrexham and Forest played out a wild contest at the STōK Cae Ras.

Forest thought they had taken an early lead through Douglas Luiz, only for the goal to be ruled out for handball. Wrexham took advantage, scoring twice in quick succession before halftime.

Arthur Okonkwo saved two penalties for Wrexham in the FA Cup victory against Nottingham Forest. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to Independent, Liberato Cacace opened the scoring after George Dobson won possession high up the pitch.

Oliver Rathbone then powered through a challenge and calmly slotted home to make it 2-0.

Forest responded after the break through Igor Jesus, but Dominic Hyam restored Wrexham’s two-goal cushion midway through the second half.

Then came the chaos as Callum Hudson-Odoi dragged Forest back into the game with a quickfire brace, capped by a stunning volley just before full time to force extra time.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but it was Okonkwo who kept Wrexham alive, tipping Neco Williams’ effort over the bar when it mattered.

Okonkwo shines in penalty shootout

The shootout belonged to Okonkwo. After early misses from both sides, the former Arsenal man denied Igor Jesus with a low save, per The Guardian

When Omari Hutchinson stepped up in sudden death, Okonkwo guessed right again, making the decisive save to send Wrexham through.

Two penalty saves. Premier League opposition. FA Cup spotlight. For Nigerian fans, it felt like a statement performance timed to perfection.

This was not just about reflexes. Okonkwo showed calm and control under pressure, qualities Nigeria have craved in goal for years.

What this means for the Super Eagles

Okonkwo’s nationality switch to Nigeria was completed in December 2025, ending his youth international ties with England.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, he represented England from U15 to U18 level but never made the senior leap.

The Nigeria Football Federation welcomed the switch, seeing Okonkwo as a major boost to their goalkeeping options.

He now joins a crowded but competitive pool that includes Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, and teenage prospect Ebenezer Harcourt.

For Eric Chelle, this is both good news and a headache. Nwabali has impressed, but Okonkwo’s form adds real pressure.

Okonkwo eager to represent Super Eagles

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal Hale Academy graduate Arthur Okonkwo had hoped he would represent the Nigerian national team at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ignored the shot-stopper and went on to name Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie in his final 28-man list to the tournament.

