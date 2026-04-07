Arthur Okonkwo has been officially cleared to play for the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendlies

The 24-year-old, who has been impressive for the EFL Championship club Wrexham, is keen on playing for Nigeria

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is likely to secure the number one spot ahead of Stanley Nwabali

The world football governing body, FIFA has cleared Arthur Okonkwo to represent the Nigeria national team.

Okonkwo had initially been considered for selection in Nigeria’s squad for a four-nation tournament but was unavailable due to pending clearance.

The 24-year-old’s switch was officially confirmed on FIFA’s Change of Association platform on April 6.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper will represent Nigeria after switching allegiance from England. Photo by: Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Born in Camden to Nigerian parents, the former Arsenal goalkeeper previously represented England at U16, U17 and U18 levels.

The Football Association Ltd of England also confirmed that he never featured in a competitive senior match for England, per BBC.

Okonkwo to replace Nwabali

Okonkwo is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for Wrexham in the EFL Championship following his permanent move from Arsenal this season.

The former Crewe Alexandra shot-stopper has been impressive, playing a key role in helping Wrexham climb to sixth position on the table.

He also delivered a standout performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup last March, per TribalFootball.

With Stanley Nwabali currently unavailable after leaving Chippa United following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Okonkwo is in line to claim the number one spot.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle now has the option of deploying him in the upcoming friendly matches against Portugal and Poland in June.

He has impressed this season with consistent performances and key saves, helping the club compete in the second tier of English football.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from football fans on X. Read them below:

@NGSentinel01 said:

"The goalkeeper has shown tremendous quality and consistency, and having him available adds real depth and competition to our goalkeeping options."

@idojeclement wrote:

"Gone are the days of Dele Aiyenugba, Vincent etc from our local leagues that performed very well. The bar has dropped drastically."

Arthur Okonkwo is set to replace Stanley Nwabali as Super Eagles number one goalkeeper. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

@Mrincrease10 added:

"He will serve as deputy to Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye, until he get his opportunity."

@Am_Kingmanny said:

"It safe to say that Nwabali is gradually losing his Position and the indisputable Starting Goalie."

@dudutari98 wrote:

"Ña me happy pass this boy good ajeh anytime I watch wrexham he’s always moving good now ña that fullbacks and middle need massive work not just small massive one."

@kingsylvans1 added:

"Welcome development in my books. We need all the help we can get especially in the goalkeeping department. Nwabali started off well but has been jittery in the last couple of appearance.

@chuks_xo said:

"They all remeber Nigeria only when they see it's practically impossible for them to break into their foreign country's team... I think Nigeria should be rejecting these kind of swithces."

FIFA clears Agu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received FIFA’s approval for Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu to represent the Super Eagles.

Agu, who was initially included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming Unity Cup, was restricted to training due to pending clearance.

Source: Legit.ng