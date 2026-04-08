The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed the Super Eagles participation in the 2026 Unity Cup in London

The Unity Cup is a four-nation mini tournament scheduled for The Valley stadium in Charlton, southeast London

The Black Stars of Ghana will be missing in this year's edition following their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau has reacted to the Super Eagles' participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The three-time AFCON winners failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite parading one of the best squads on the continent.

After missing their second consecutive Mundial, the West African giants opted to play a four-nation invitational tournament against Jordan and Iran last March.

Nigeria is set to participate in the 2026 Unity Cup in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF also proposed playing against World Cup-bound Portugal and Poland later in June.

NFF confirms Unity Cup participation

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that the Super Eagles will compete alongside three other nations in the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

The mini-tournament will feature Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India, with two semi-finals and a final set to be played at the Addicks’ home ground, per Charlton.

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the first semi-final on May 26, a year after the Warriors held them to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

If the Super Eagles progress, they will meet the winner between India and Jamaica in the final on May 30.

In a viral post on X, the three-time AFCON winners said the Super Eagles will be defending their title. The statement read:

"Back in London to defend our title!

"#UnityCup."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the confirmation from the NFF on the Unity Cup. Read them below:

@Kepa_Dotmors said:

"Your mates are preparing for World Cup, una dey use friendly trophy dey brag😂. "Back in London to defend our title", which yeye title? 😂"

@blacksterlingz wrote:

"Are you not ashamed posting this, whiles you know we Ghanaians are going to the World Cup. Mosquitos of Africa."

@dnatural04 added:

"Other nations will be competing at FIFA World Cup, you are here playing Unity Cup with Indian and Jamaica... Teams that are ranked almost 60 places under Super Eagles.. shior!!!"

@SimonVermaelen said:

"Ima mates dey prepare for World Cup, una wan go play glorified friendly 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. For governance zero, development zero, security zero and football too zero. Which kind country be this. God we offend anybody wen curse Nigeria??"

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau believes the Super Eagles can retain the Unity Cup title. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the President of NFF, Ibrahim Gusau promised that the Super Eagles would give their best during the tournament. He said:

“The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased with another opportunity to see the Super Eagles compete at the highly exciting and entertaining Unity Cup Tournament.

"The tournament promises to be explosive and that is the setting in which the Super Eagles thrive best,” via NFF.

Chelle eyes Unity Cup title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said beating Jamaica to win the Unity Cup would be an added advantage for Nigeria.

The 47-year-old said the Reggae Boyz are a good side following their 3-2 win against Trinidad and Tobago.

Source: Legit.ng