The NFF has confirmed Arthur Okonkwo is in line to make his Super Eagles debut at next month’s Unity Cup in London

The former Arsenal academy goalkeeper recently completed his FIFA-approved switch from England to Nigeria

Okonkwo’s arrival adds fresh competition to Nigeria’s goalkeeping department at a time the pecking order looks wide open

Arthur Okonkwo is finally set for his long-awaited Super Eagles debut after the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the former Arsenal goalkeeper is expected to feature at the Unity Cup next month.

The 24-year-old recently completed his international switch from England after FIFA approved his one-time change of association, clearing the way for him to represent Nigeria at senior level.

Arthur Okonkwo is in line to make his debut for the Super Eagles at the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in May. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian fans who have tracked his rise from Arsenal’s academy to Wrexham’s promotion push, this feels like the natural next step.

More importantly, it gives Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle another serious option in a position that has quietly become one of the most debated areas in the squad.

Okonkwo set for Super Eagles debut

According to an NFF official, Okonkwo is being lined up for inclusion in the squad for the 2026 Unity Cup, which runs from May 26 to 30 at The Valley in London.

"He was very enthusiastic about switching allegiance and playing for Nigeria, and that made things easier for us," the official told ESPN.

"The coach {Eric Chelle} wants him, and would like to have him in the squad as soon as possible.”

The Super Eagles are expected to begin their Unity Cup campaign against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at The Valley, home ground of Charlton Athletic in England.

The timing makes sense on several levels as the tournament gives Chelle the perfect low-pressure setting to assess Okonkwo in camp, around senior internationals, and potentially in competitive minutes before bigger fixtures later in the year.

the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed Nigeria will partake in the Unity Cup in London next month. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Okonkwo’s eagerness, combined with his current form, has reportedly made the 24-year-old Wrexham goalkeeper a strong favourite for an immediate call-up.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Okonkwo represented England from Under-15 through Under-18 level, but never broke into the senior Three Lions setup.

He came through Arsenal’s famed Hale End system, the same pathway that produced Super Eagles stars like Alex Iwobi and Semi Ajayi.

Since leaving Arsenal, the towering goalkeeper has rebuilt his career brilliantly at Wrexham, becoming one of the standout performers in the Championship.

This season alone, Okonkwo has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Wrexham and recorded 10 clean sheets in 37 Championship matches, as seen on Transfermarkt, placing him among the top-performing goalkeepers in the division.

Fresh battle for Nigeria’s No. 1 shirt

Okonkwo’s arrival could not come at a more interesting time for Nigeria.

Stanley Nwabali remains a fan favourite after his AFCON heroics, but his current lack of club football has raised concerns about match sharpness.

Meanwhile, Maduka Okoye continues to push his case strongly from Europe and that leaves the goalkeeping race more open than it has been in years.

Okonkwo now steps into that picture with momentum, age on his side, and a profile that fits modern goalkeeping demands.

At 24, the Wrexham goalkeeper offers long-term upside and could quickly establish himself as the Super Eagles first-choice if he takes his chance at the Unity Cup.

FIFA approves Okonkwo’s international switch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the world football governing body, FIFA has cleared Arthur Okonkwo to represent Nigeria.

Okonkwo had initially been considered for selection in Nigeria’s squad for a four-nation tournament but was unavailable due to pending clearance.

Source: Legit.ng