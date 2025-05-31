The Super Eagles of Nigeria have beaten the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to win the 2025 Unity Cup, winning the first trophy under Eric Chelle

Nigeria defeated Jamaica on penalty after a 2-2 draw in regulation time at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London

Nigeria defeated West African rivals Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final to set up a tie with Jamaica who beat Trinidad and Tobago

Nigeria were crowned champions of the 2025 Unity Cup, held at the G Tech Community in Brentford, London, on Friday evening, May 31.

The Super Eagles defeated the Reggae Boyz 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Getafe midfielder Uche Chrisantus scored the decisive goal for Nigeria on his debut.

Moses Simon of Nigeria is mobbed by teammates after scoring during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

First Half: Nigeria 1-1 Jamaica

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle made a few changes to the squad that defeated Ghana in the Unity Cup semifinal.

Nigeria launched attacks from the first minute, dominating the midfield with a series of precise passes.

Nantes forward Moses Simon gave Nigeria the lead in the 9th minute, following a well-placed pass from Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers on the right wing.

Two minutes later, Jamaica equalised through Kaheim Dixon after Remo Stars defender Sodiq Ismaila lost his marker on the right wing.

Despite continuous pressure on the Jamaican defense, Nigeria was unable to find the back of the net in the first half.

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria is challenged by Isaac Hayden (L) and Kaheim Dixon of Jamaica during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt

Second Half: Nigeria 2-2 Jamaica

Upon the resumption of the second half, the Super Eagles intensified their pressure on the Reggae Boyz defense.

The effort paid off in the 53rd minute when Sodiq Ismaila launched an attack from the left side, passing to Nathan Tella, who found Samuel Chukwueze. Chukwueze then released a powerful left-footed shot into the left corner of the goal.

In the 63rd minute, the Jamaicans exploited a gap on Nigeria’s right side, sending a cross that allowed Jon Russell to score the equalizer.

A substitute wasted three clear chances in the final 10 minutes, failing to score in his third appearance for Nigeria.

Dessers was substituted in the 85th minute for Getafe midfielder Uche Chrisantus, as Eric Chelle adjusted his strategy ahead of the penalty shootout.

At the end of 90 minutes, the game went straight to a penalty shootout. Nigeria converted all their spot kicks through Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare, and Bruno Onyemaechi, with Uche Chrisantus scoring the decisive goal.

Nigeria have now won the Unity Cup three times, as Eric Chelle shifts focus to the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification matches in September.

Chelle eyes Unity Cup title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said beating Jamaica to win the Unity Cup would be an added advantage for Nigeria.

The 47-year-old said the Reggae Boyz are a good side following their 3-2 win against Trinidad and Tobago.

The former Mali handler assured Nigerians that the national team is a work in progress and results would begin to show soon.

