An “Oracle Cat” has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between PSG and Liverpool

In a viral TikTok video, the cat chose the supposed winner of the match after walking around bowls labelled with both teams

The prediction sparked reactions online as fans debated the expected result ahead of the two-legged clash

A famous "Oracle Cat" has predicted the outcome of the highly anticipated 2025 - 26 UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool.

The TikTok account @oracle.at, known for its unique cat predictions, posted a fresh video on Sunday, April 5, 2026, showing the cat choosing between two bowls labelled "PSG" and "Liverpool" to decide who will advance to the semi-finals.

A viral cat shares its prediction on the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool FC. Photo credit: @oraclec.at/TikTok, UCL

Source: UGC

The two teams meet in a two-legged quarter-final tie to decide who advances to the semi-finals.

The first leg is scheduled for tonight (April 8, 2026) at the Parc des Princes in Paris, while the second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Anfield in Liverpool. The kick-off time for both matches is scheduled for 20:00 BST (21:00 local time).

The historical record between these two giants is perfectly balanced with three wins each and no draws across their six previous meetings.

Cat predicts PSG vs Liverpool quarter-finals match

In the trending clip, the cat walks around the two bowls before confidently eating from one that is labelled Liverpool.

Watch the video of the prediction below:

Reactions to cat's quarter-final prediction match

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the prediction video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below:

N.E.S said:

"Cat showing which team will be eaten/beaten."

lubis12 commented:

"PSG vs Liverpool = 4-2 Barcelona vs ATM = 0-1."

Sold at mauricien stated:

"No, PSG is too strong for Liverpool to beat them."

ngamanongiyo commented:

"Yes. I hope it will be true ynwa."

PSG vs. Liverpool last encounter

Their last encounter was a dramatic UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie in March 2025, in which PSG eliminated Liverpool in a historic penalty shootout at Anfield.

The tie was incredibly tight, with both teams winning 1–0 away from home before being settled by spot-kicks.

Many people give predictions of the UEFA Champions League for PSG and Liverpool FC. Photo credit: UCL

Source: UGC

In the first leg, Liverpool pulled off a "smash and grab" 1–0 win at the Parc des Princes. Despite PSG's total dominance—attempting 27 shots to Liverpool's 2—goalkeeper Alisson Becker made nine saves before Harvey Elliott scored a late 87th-minute winner.

PSG flipped the script in the second leg at Anfield, winning 1–0 on the night to level the aggregate score at 1–1. Ousmane Dembélé scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute after a defensive mix-up.

PSG won 4–1 on penalties. Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero, saving efforts from Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones, while Désiré Doué converted the winning penalty.

Parrot predicts PSG vs Liverpool winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a parrot has made a prediction on the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool.

The parrot had earlier, in January, predicted the winner of the AFCON match between Nigeria and Algeria, a match which ended in Nigeria's favour.

Source: Legit.ng