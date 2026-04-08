A parrot has gone viral for its prediction on the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool

The parrot had earlier, in January, predicted the winner of the AFCON match between Nigeria and Algeria, a match which ended in Nigeria's favor

The parrot has now again predicted the likely winner of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool, a parrot has predicted the possible winner of the match.

The said parrot had, before now, made a series of predictions in several matches in the 2025 AFCON tournament, one of which was the match between Nigeria and Algeria.

Viral parrot picks UEFA Champions League quarter-final winner. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/kioui_bird, X/UEFA Champions League, Getty Images/Visionhaus

Source: TikTok

PSG and Liverpool: Parrot picks quarter-final winner

Weeks after the end of the tournament, the said parrot has once again predicted the possible winner of the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Liverpool.

In a TikTok video, the parrot could be seen standing on what appears to be a stick before coming down.

The logos of the two teams, PSG and Liverpool, could be seen in the video, and the parrot walked up to them.

Food for the parrot was placed in both boxes, one containing the logo of Liverpool and the other that of PSG. After a few seconds, the parrot moved to the side of one of the teams and ate from the box.

The video posted by @kioui_bird signifies that the parrot predicts the team it eats from will win the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many people discussing the parrot's prediction.

The video also contains a description that reads:

"Night Two of the Quarter-Finals!"

"The Champions League action continues tonight with two more epic first-leg battles:"

"🇪🇸 FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid 🇪🇸"

"🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool FC 🏴"

"Two massive clashes, one incredible night of football. Who will take the advantage into the second leg? Let us know your predictions below!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man from Sierra Leone, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, predicted the results of two UEFA Champions League games. He said that Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich and Arsenal vs Sporting CP would both end in a draw.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League ahead of their quarter-final clash with Liverpool. The first leg will take place at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 8, and the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday, April 14. According to the supercomputer, PSG has a 59.6% chance of reaching the next round, while Liverpool has a 40.4% chance.

PSG vs Liverpool: Parrot makes prediction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an internet-famous parrot, which correctly predicted Arsenal’s win against Sporting FC in the UEFA Champions League, has now made new predictions for other big matches.

The parrot picked Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid and PSG to defeat Liverpool in their upcoming quarter-final games. Videos of the parrot making its predictions have gone viral on social media, with fans excitedly reacting to its choices.

Source: Legit.ng