The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff

Nigeria lost to DR Congo 4-3 via penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the African playoff final

DR Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 via penalty to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 3rd minute through Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, whose shot was deflected into the back of the net.

Nigeria had another chance to double their lead when Ademola Lookman sprinted up the left wing, but his cross failed to find either Victor Osimhen or Wilfred Ndidi.

In the 32nd minute, Meschack Elia equalised for the Leopards, converting Cedric Bakambu’s cross from the right, per Al Jazeera.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen suffered an injury in the 46th minute and was replaced by Sevilla’s Akor Adams, who had scored the opener against Gabon.

Just two minutes after coming on, Adams nearly found the net, but the Congolese defenders cleared the ball to safety.

In the 52nd minute, Adams almost scored an own goal from an Arthur Masuaku set piece, but goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali produced a vital save.

Seven minutes later, Nigeria’s penalty appeal was waved away after Ademola Lookman was brought down by Noah Sadiki.

In the 109th minute, Mayele’s goal was disallowed after he used his body to score from a Balikwisha cross, with the referee ruling a foul against DR Congo.

In the 120th minute, Stanley Nwabali denied Lille defender Chancel Mbemba, keeping his team's hopes alive and sending the game to a penalty shootout.

Calvin Bassey missed the first spot-kick, and Stanley Nwabali saved Samuel Moutoussamy’s effort. Moses Simon’s penalty was then saved by Timothy Fayulu, while Noah Sadiki converted his kick.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams scored Nigeria’s third penalty to make it 1-1, before Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe’s attempt was saved again by Nwabali.

Bruno Onyemaechi restored Nigeria’s lead with their second successful penalty, but Fiston Mayele made it 2-2 for DR Congo.

Chidera Ejuke scored what looked like the winning penalty for Nigeria, but Celtic midfielder Michel-Ange Balikwisha made it 3-3. Timothy Fayulu then saved Semi Ajayi’s spot-kick, before Stanley Nwabali missed his own attempt, and Chancel Mbemba scored the decisive penalty to give DR Congo the victory, per BBC.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of football pundits following the tactical approach of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Read them below:

@FisayoDairo said:

"Chelle using error to correct error. Adams should have started to ease Osimhen’s work.

"Now if you’re playing a lone man, Arokodare is Osimhen’s like-for-like not Adams. It’s the same thing he did against Uyo when he brought in Dessers. We couldn’t play until he brought Tolu."

@FotoNugget wrote:

"It’s clear that Victor Osimhen is the driving force of this team, the team’s spirit dropped from 100 to 30 the moment he was subbed off."

@biolakazeem added:

"Not surprised we have struggled badly and offered absolutely no goalscoring threat since Osimhen came off. Our results - and even performances- in this series have been tied not only to his form but his very presence on the pitch. We are very much an Osimhen team."

