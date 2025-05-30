Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is aiming for his first trophy as Nigeria face the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on Saturday evening, May 31

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in the semifinal of the four-nation tournament at the G Tech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, on Wednesday night, May 28

Six of the 10 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players featured in the match, with Remo Stars' Sodiq Ismaila playing the full 90 minutes despite receiving a yellow card

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Eric Chelle following the Super Eagles' disappointing performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

Chelle's primary mandate is to secure Nigeria's qualification for the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

To prevent further setbacks, the NFF has agreed for the team to participate in the Unity Cup as part of their preparations ahead of the crucial qualification matches in September.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria Head Coach at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle eyes Unity Cup title

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said beating Jamaica to win the Unity Cup would be an added advantage for Nigeria.

According to the Guardian, the 47-year-old said the Reggae Boyz are a good side following their 3-2 win against Trinidad and Tobago.

The former Mali handler assured Nigerians that the national team is a work in progress and results would begin to show soon.

Chelle said the team has two more training sessions before the final on Saturday. He said:

“The team wants to win (the trophy), but the reality is Jamaica is a great team, with a great staff and players. It will be a great game again, so we focus on two or three training sessions and we will see after.

“Super Eagles need to work hard to improve, but as I said earlier, the reality is that there is little time to practice this system.”

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle looks on at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

My job is to field Nigeria’s best players- Chelle

Eric Chelle has defended his team selection for the semifinal against Ghana in the Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles coach emphasised that only the best players deserve to represent Nigeria in international matches.

Chelle reiterated that his primary focus is to ensure Nigeria secures victory in their World Cup qualification matches this September. He said via AllNigeria:

“My job is to work and try to do the best for this team, for Nigerians, for the local players and for the other players.

“So, we work. I am happy to be here with my players, and we are focused on the next World Cup qualifier in September.”

Addo admits Super Eagles' superiority

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo commended the squad assembled by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for the four-nation tournament in Brentford, London.

Nigeria were without Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, who is vacationing in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Ghana missed key players including Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng