The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced its squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff

DR Congo is continuing with its preparations for the playoff despite awaiting FIFA's verdict on Nigeria’s petition

The Leopards will face the winner of the semi-final between Jamaica and New Caledonia on March 31, 2026

The Democratic Republic of Congo have announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff to be held in Mexico later this month.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties to clinch the African spot for the intercontinental playoffs and keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA, seeking to disqualify DR Congo, alleging that they fielded ineligible foreign-born players.

The NFF claimed that DR Congo misled FIFA into approving the nationality switches of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Cedric Bakambu and other foreign-born stars.

Nigeria’s petition, which seeks to kick DR Congo out, was made public on December 15, 2025, but four months later, FIFA has yet to pass a verdict.

The intercontinental playoffs in the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey are two weeks away, yet the world football governing body has remained silent.

DR Congo releases squad list

Amid the wait for FIFA’s verdict, DR Congo have announced their official squad list for their playoff match against either Jamaica or New Caledonia on their Instagram page.

The list includes most of the players NFF alleged were wrongly approved by FIFA, including goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, amongst others.

Goalkeepers

Timothy Fayulu (FC Noah, Armenia), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre, France), Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege, Belgium).

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham, England), Jeremy Ngakia (Watford, England), Jeremy Kayembe (KRC Genk, Belgium), Arthur Masuaku (AFC Sunderland, England), Steve Kapuadi (Legia Warsaw, Poland), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian, Scotland), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley, England), Chancel Mbemba (LOSC Lille, France), Dylan Batubisnika (AEL, Greece).

Midfielders

Noah Sadiki (Sunderland, England), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos, Greece), Edo Kayembe (Watford, England), Ngal’ayel Mukau (LOSC Lille, France), Charles Pickel (RCD Espanyol, Spain), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier, France), Brian Cipenga (CD Castellon, Spain), Grady Diangana (Elche, Spain), Meschak Elia (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow, Russia).

Forwards

Fiston Mayele (Pyramids, Egypt), Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis, Spain), Simon Banza (Al Jazira, UAE), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United, England).

The squad announcement communicates that DR Congo are unfazed by Nigeria's petition and are hopeful of getting a positive verdict from FIFA.

For Nigerians, it reignites a sense that their appeal may have failed and FIFA are yet to communicate it. NFF also announced friendly matches for the Super Eagles.

However, this is a routine procedure not to leave the Super Eagles without friendly matches in case FIFA dismisses NFF’ petition.

Osasu Obayiuwana sends message to FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that Osasu Obayiuwana sent a message to FIFA to hasten up on delivering a verdict on Nigeria's petition against DR Congo.

The respected journalist claimed that the delay could hamper an appeal from both parties at the FIFA Appeal Chambers and CAS, whichever way the verdict goes.

