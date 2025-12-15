The Super Eagles of Nigeria could have another chance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as controversy swells around an DR Congo

Nigeria missed out on the 2026 tournament after losing on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoffs

FIFA is investigating the fielding of multiple ineligible players by the Congolese, particularly during the playoffs in Morocco

NFF's director of media and communications, Dr. Ademola Olajire, confirmed this development to Legit.ng

The Super Eagles of Nigeria could have another chance at making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid growing controversy around the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigeria failed to qualify for consecutive World Cup tournaments after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties during the African playoffs.

Super Eagles gets 2026 World Cup lifeline as DR Congo risks expulsion. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Victor Osimhen’s injury at halftime played a crucial role, as the Super Eagles became weak in attack, allowing the Leopards to take over.

Nigeria fell short at the same stage for the Qatar 2022 edition after losing to West African rivals Ghana on away goals in the playoffs in Abuja.

Eric Chelle fell short of the responsibilities for which he was hired in January 2025, which were to turn around the poor qualifying campaign and qualify for the World Cup.

However, the Franco-Malian manager stays on and will lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which kicks off on December 21.

Nigeria get World Cup lifeline

The Super Eagles of Nigeria could have another shot at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA is investigating the use of ineligible players by DR Congo, particularly during the playoffs, which could see the country kicked out of the intercontinental playoff.

As noted by FIFA, DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final between Jamaica and New Caledonia for a World Cup slot, but things could turn out otherwise.

There are multiple reports that some of the Congolese players during the playoffs were ineligible due to improper documentation after their national switch.

According to Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the Central African country’s constitution forbids dual citizenship, which means players switching their international allegiance must renounce their former countries to be able to hold Congolese passports.

Congolese welcome their players after beating Nigeria in World Cup playoff. Photo by Hardy Bope/AFP.

NFF’s General Secretary Dr Mohamed Sanusi confirmed the development to Vanguard, claiming that the federation had filed a protest to FIFA, arguing on the grounds that DR Congo misled the world football governing body into clearing the players.

“The Congolese rules say you cannot have a dual citizenship or nationality. Wan-Bissaka has a European passport, there are some of them that have French passports, some of them Dutch passports,” he said.

Legit.ng reached out to Dr Ademola Olajire, NFF's director of media and communications, who confirmed that the federation has indeed filed a protest.

“Yes, the NFF filed a protest,” he confirmed.

FIFA responds to Wan-Bissaka rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA responded after viral reports that former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ineligible to play for DR Congo.

The world football governing body, through one of its officials, debunked the reports, claiming that FIFA cleared the player to compete in the playoffs.

