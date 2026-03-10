Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has sent a message to FIFA over the delayed verdict on the World Cup case

Highly revered Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has sent a message to FIFA as the world football governing body is delaying a verdict on the 2026 World Cup case.

The Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Nigeria on penalties in the African final to qualify for the intercontinental playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA to have DR Congo kicked out of the playoffs over the eligibility of some of their players.

NFF alleged that the Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA) misled FIFA into approving the nationality switch of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and other players.

The players reportedly did not fulfil the Congolese constitution, which forbids dual citizenship, as they did not relinquish their European passports.

The submission of NFF’s petition was made public on December 15, 2025, days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which Nigeria and DR Congo featured in.

However, months later, FIFA has yet to pass a verdict on the case, with the intercontinental playoff 16 days away from being held in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

DR Congo, which is the highest-ranked team, will face the winner of the semi-final between Jamaica and New Caledonia. If the petition is successful, Nigeria will face the same opponent.

Osasu Obayiuwana sends message to FIFA

Top Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has sent a message to FIFA asking the world football governing body to immediately pass a verdict on the case without delay.

Obayiuwana affirmed that Nigeria indeed have a valid case, dismissing some claims on social media that the NFF is only trying to use the backdoor in.

He questioned why FIFA is delaying the verdict when the intercontinental playoff is days away, claiming that the delay is intentional as there are two appeal layers after the verdict.

The former FIFA anti-racism task force member enlightened the public that an appeal has to go through FIFA Appeal Chambers and the Court of Arbitration for Sports, making the delay costly.

“Time is needed for parties to exhaust these judicial processes. Where will that time be, if the initial judgment is not made promptly?” he wrote.

“@FIFAcom should deliver a verdict without further delay, no matter what the verdict is. Let football justice not be subverted by running down the clock on purpose.”

“If you ask me, the storm, which I said is coming, is still on its way…,” he concluded.

The NFF announced a four-nation invitational tournament where Nigeria will face Iran and Jordan to fill the international break in case the appeal is unsuccessful.

