Big News for Stanley Nwabali As Super Eagles Goalkeeper Set To Complete Lucrative Deal With Top Club
- Stanley Nwabali is edging closer to a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC amid growing transfer interest
- Kaizer Chiefs and Azam FC also monitoring the Super Eagles goalkeeper’s situation closely ahead of the transfer window
- Nwabali’s free-agent status and AFCON heroics make the Nigerian goalkeeper one of Africa’s most sought-after players
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is reportedly closing in on a potential move to the Tanzanian Premier League, with 22-time champions Simba SC emerging as strong contenders for his signature.
The Nigerian goalkeeper has been on the radar of several top clubs in Africa and Saudi Arabia after terminating his contract with Chippa United in February.
According to East African football agent Edgah Mitemah, Simba have already placed the Nigerian goalkeeper on their radar as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.
“Yes, I am aware Simba are looking to sign a goalkeeper, and Nwabali is one of those who has come on their radar at the moment,” Mitemah was quoted by Footy Africa.
The agent also hinted that financial incentives could play a key role in securing the deal, especially given Nwabali’s current free-agent status after leaving Chippa United.
“They have been tracking him for some time now. He is a free agent, so it will be easier for Simba to sign him, and I believe the signing-on fee they may offer could tempt him to join.”
Transfer race for Nwabali heats up
The race for Nwabali’s signature is not limited to Tanzania, as other African giants are also monitoring the Nigerian goalkeeper’s situation closely.
According to Afrik-Foot, South African powerhouses Kaizer Chiefs are said to have maintained long-term interest in the 29-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper, while Azam FC are also believed to be in the mix.
Kaizer Chiefs, in particular, have been linked with Nwabali for months and could still make a late move if negotiations with other clubs stall.
“There are other clubs like Azam FC who might rival Simba for the goalkeeper, while I am also aware of Kaizer Chiefs’ admiration for him,” Mitemah added.
Despite the competition, Simba are reportedly confident that their financial package and sporting project could give them an edge in the deal.
AFCON hero Nwabali looks for a fresh start
Nwabali has been without a club since terminating his contract with Chippa United following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, where he played a key role in helping Nigeria secure a third-place finish in Morocco.
The 29-year-old goalkeeper’s performances during the tournament for Nigeria significantly boosted his reputation, making him one of the most talked-about goalkeepers on the continent.
Before Nwabali’s departure, there had been expectations of a move to Saudi Arabia or a top PSL side, but no deal materialised during the January transfer window.
Since then, the former NPFL winner has been training individually under former Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia to maintain fitness and sharpness.
Eric Chelle gets Nwabali warning
In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles midfielder Duke Udi has sent a message to Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle over the selection criteria for the Nigerian national team.
Udi’s comments is aimed at Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who left Chippa United after AFCON 2025 and has been without a club since, a move many Nigerians frowned at.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng