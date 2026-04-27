Stanley Nwabali is edging closer to a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC amid growing transfer interest

Kaizer Chiefs and Azam FC also monitoring the Super Eagles goalkeeper’s situation closely ahead of the transfer window

Nwabali’s free-agent status and AFCON heroics make the Nigerian goalkeeper one of Africa’s most sought-after players

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is reportedly closing in on a potential move to the Tanzanian Premier League, with 22-time champions Simba SC emerging as strong contenders for his signature.

The Nigerian goalkeeper has been on the radar of several top clubs in Africa and Saudi Arabia after terminating his contract with Chippa United in February.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is nearing a move to the Tanzanian Premier League with Simba SC set to seal his transfer. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

According to East African football agent Edgah Mitemah, Simba have already placed the Nigerian goalkeeper on their radar as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

“Yes, I am aware Simba are looking to sign a goalkeeper, and Nwabali is one of those who has come on their radar at the moment,” Mitemah was quoted by Footy Africa.

The agent also hinted that financial incentives could play a key role in securing the deal, especially given Nwabali’s current free-agent status after leaving Chippa United.

“They have been tracking him for some time now. He is a free agent, so it will be easier for Simba to sign him, and I believe the signing-on fee they may offer could tempt him to join.”

Transfer race for Nwabali heats up

The race for Nwabali’s signature is not limited to Tanzania, as other African giants are also monitoring the Nigerian goalkeeper’s situation closely.

According to Afrik-Foot, South African powerhouses Kaizer Chiefs are said to have maintained long-term interest in the 29-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper, while Azam FC are also believed to be in the mix.

Stanley Nwabali is currently in personal training with former Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs, in particular, have been linked with Nwabali for months and could still make a late move if negotiations with other clubs stall.

“There are other clubs like Azam FC who might rival Simba for the goalkeeper, while I am also aware of Kaizer Chiefs’ admiration for him,” Mitemah added.

Despite the competition, Simba are reportedly confident that their financial package and sporting project could give them an edge in the deal.

AFCON hero Nwabali looks for a fresh start

Nwabali has been without a club since terminating his contract with Chippa United following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, where he played a key role in helping Nigeria secure a third-place finish in Morocco.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper’s performances during the tournament for Nigeria significantly boosted his reputation, making him one of the most talked-about goalkeepers on the continent.

Before Nwabali’s departure, there had been expectations of a move to Saudi Arabia or a top PSL side, but no deal materialised during the January transfer window.

Since then, the former NPFL winner has been training individually under former Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia to maintain fitness and sharpness.

Eric Chelle gets Nwabali warning

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles midfielder Duke Udi has sent a message to Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle over the selection criteria for the Nigerian national team.

Udi’s comments is aimed at Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who left Chippa United after AFCON 2025 and has been without a club since, a move many Nigerians frowned at.

Source: Legit.ng