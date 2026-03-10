No Nigerian referees or VAR officials have been included in the 2026 World Cup lineup by CAF and FIFA

Referees from Mauritania, Algeria, DR Congo, Egypt, and Gabon dominate CAF’s selections for the World Cup

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was also surprisingly omitted by CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the African referees and Video Assistant Referees (VAR) selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement, however, was met with disappointment in Nigeria as no officials made the prestigious list.

CAF has released the list of African referees and video match officials selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

CAF emphasised that the selections were based on experience and performance in both continental and international competitions.

Among the referees chosen is Mauritanian official Dahane Beida, whose growing reputation in African tournaments earned him the nod, Africa Top Sports reports.

Algeria’s Mustapha Ghorbal, DR Congo’s Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo, Egypt’s Amin Omar, and Gabon’s Pierre Ghislain Atcho also secured their spots, reflecting the rising standard of officiating across the continent.

VAR Officials to represent Africa

CAF also released the names of Video Assistant Referees who will represent the continent at the global tournament.

According to Blueprint, Algeria’s Lahlou Benbraham, Egypt’s Mahmoud Ashour, and Eswatini’s Letticia Viana will be tasked with ensuring fairness and accuracy in the world’s most-watched football event.

CAF’s announcement has sparked debate across the continent following the omission of highly regarded Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

These officials have consistently demonstrated sharp judgment and quick decision-making in African competitions, thereby earning a spot to officiate on the global stage.

Despite the strong field of selections, the absence of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was one of the major talking points following CAF’s announcement.

Artan had been highly regarded in recent seasons for his commanding presence and consistent officiating in CAF competitions.

The Somali’s omission, alongside the total absence of Nigerian officials, has sparked widespread discussion among football fans across Africa.

Nigeria faces another officiating setback

The lack of Nigerian representation at the 2026 World Cup highlights the challenges the country faces in developing referees capable of competing at the highest level.

Historically, Nigeria has produced referees who excelled at continental competitions, but this latest snub indicates that more investment in referee training and international experience is needed.

CAF’s selection now sets the stage for these officials to prepare rigorously ahead of the tournament, which will kick off in North America in 2026.

While the chosen referees and VAR officials will represent Africa with pride, Nigeria’s absence is a stark reminder of the work needed to regain a place among the continent’s top officiating talent.

It is also another setback for the West African giants after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing the playoffs to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would go ahead to file a petition to FIFA against DR Congo, alleging they fielded up to six ineligible players in that game, although the world football governing body is yet to give a final ruling.

Details of NFF’s petition to FIFA

