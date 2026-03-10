President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Football Federation have penned their heartfelt condolences to the family of Festus Onigbinde

The former Super Eagles coach Onigbinde, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, March 9

Tributes from fans and sympathisers have since flooded social media to pay their final respect to the legend

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has expressed great sadness over the demise of former Super Eagles coach Festus Onigbinde, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, March 9.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Tinubu condoled with the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission.

Tinubu pays final respect to Onigbinde

President Tinubu has sympathised with the family of Nigeria's first indigenous coach, Festus Onigbinde.

In a viral tweet on X, the two-term Lagos State Governor also extended his condolences to Nigerian coaches and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.

Tinubu commended the contribution of Onigbinde to the development of grassroots football and the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

The President acknowledges the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, per Wikipedia.

NFF bids Onigbinde farewell

The Nigeria Football Federation has described the passing of Festus Onigbinde as the loss of a great man who served the nation with passion.

In a statement signed by the NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, the federation said the Osun-born tactician dedicated his life to the development of football. He said:

The NFF added that the Modakeke High Chief was an extraordinary achiever who made a positive impact on the growth of the game in Africa. The statement read:

“Indeed, a big tree has fallen. Chief Onigbinde ate, drank, breathed, slept and lived football development.

"We will miss him greatly, as he was never tired of giving advice on the game’s development even at his ripe old age.

"We pray that God will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, relations, friends and the Nigeria football fraternity the fortitude to bear the big loss,” per VON.

Football fans react to the demise of Onigbinde

@adebary22 said:

"Baba really contributed his quota while he was alive, he is a legend of the game.

"He will be sorely missed."

@AwalMoHudu wrote:

"Too bad to hear the death of former top Nigerian 🇳🇬 coach Festus Adegboye Onigbinde. He was the Super Eagles coach at 2002 FIFA World Cup after taking over from Amodu Shaibu."

@TateMichael1 added:

"High Chief Onigbinde. He was a great coach and highly respected in the football industry in Nigeria.

"May his soul rest in peace."

@HonNonsoNwankwo said:

"May God Almighty gives his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. Amen 🙏."

