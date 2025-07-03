Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai has passed away at the age of 61 after a prolonged illness on Thursday morning, July 3

The 1994 AFCON winner has been kept out of the spotlight for months due to his illness

Rufai is the first Nigerian goalkeeper to play professional football in Europe and FIFA World Cup

Stationery Stores legend Peter Rufai is reported dead following a prolonged illness.

The news came as a rude shock to the football community and Nigerians who are huge fans of the goalkeeper.

The family of the football icon has yet to release full details of his death.

Jose Cardozo duels with Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai during the 1998 Soccer World Cup Group D first round match against Paraguay. Photo by: JEAN-LOUP GAUTREAU.

Who is Peter Rufai?

Peter Rufai is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers who have kept for Nigeria.

According to Radio Nigeria, the announcement of his death was confirmed by a top Lagos State Government official.

The legend began his football career with Stationery Stores before playing for various clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Rufai, popularly known as Dodomayana, played a prominent role during Nigeria’s golden era.

The goalkeeper was Nigeria first first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, where the country won the trophy.

He represented Nigeria at two consecutive World Cups in 1994 and 1998, cementing his name as a football icon.

Rufai became the first goalkeeper to score a goal for the senior national team during Nigeria's 6-0 home win against Ethiopia at the 1994 CAN qualifying match, per RSSSF.

The legendary goalkeeper played for Femo Scorpions of Eruwa, Oyo state, alongside Super Eagles legend and Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju.

Nigerians mourn Peter Rufai

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the death of Peter Rufai. Read them below:

Augustine Oluwaseun said:

"God grant him eternal rest and fortitude to the family.

"And the rest of us, may God grant us the grace to end well."

Dona Nonso Nwogwugwu added:

"Rip to one of the greatest goalie in Africa."

Ndam Samuel Dashe wrote:

"Ohhh...rest well with the Lord.

"Finest super Eagles goal keeper of his time."

Nicholas Sam said:

"What a day....rest on Peter Rufai."

Hammed Adio said:

"This is a very sad news. The mercurial Dodomayana is gone.May his great sporting soul rest in peace."

Bright Obi Echendu wrote:

"Today seem to be the longest day in the world if football. Rest on, Legends Diogo Jota, "Dodimayana" Peter Rufai."

Ahubele Uche Izuma added:

"What a bad and worse day for football lovers rest in Peace peter rufai."

Daniel Azubuike Ogboloko said:

"World 🌍of football lost another great legend rest on no 1 Nigeria."

Awodi Emmanuel wrote:

"Death has taken it drum to the world of football God abeg o."

