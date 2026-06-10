A young lady has drawn the attention of people to a notice installed inside a keke by the driver

The notice she posted online shows the categories of people or passengers to enjoy free rides

The post shared by the lady made people praise and speak well of the keke driver as the post went viral

A young lady who entered a Keke showed praise for the Keke driver after she saw the poster he had pasted inside his Keke, which announced free rides for people in 4 categories.

The young lady sat in the back seat of the Keke, but her attention was drawn to the laminated document that the Keke driver attached to the front, which was visible to all passengers.

Keke driver offers free rides to passengers, earns praise online. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/smilingruth, Getty Images/ Richard Ross

Source: TikTok

Keke driver applauded for free rides

In the TikTok video, the Keke driver wrote that the following people who entered his Keke would not pay a fee, as the ride is free for them.

The list includes:

* Pregnant women (visible)

* People with disability

* Blind people

* Old aged persons (70 years & above)

Keke driver wins hearts with free transport policy for vulnerable passengers. Photo Source: TikTok/smilingruth

Source: TikTok

After seeing the full list, the lady was moved by this as she took a photo of it, which she displayed on her media page with a description that shows she is very appreciative of the Keke driver.

@smilingruth wrote in the description of her TikTok post:

"They are still good people out there. People with conscience …"

Her post touched many people who took to the comments section of the page to praise the Keke driver.

Reactions as lady spots kind keke driver

Rose noted:

"Awwn so thoughtful."

Olayemi noted:

"so kinddd."

Jennifer Gilbert noted:

"Humanity is the greatest gift."

Zoey noted:

"May God bless him."

Ikpemósîmhe added:

"This is so kind."

akwe. leyyy added:

"This shows you don’t have to rich to help others."

𝐵𝒾𝑔 𝒻𝓊𝓂𝓏 shared:

"People like this are rare to find God bless him."

Rose added:

"Awwn 🥺so thoughtful."

Olayemi said:

"So kinddd."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady, Nwando, shared a video showing her mother’s daily life as a commercial tricycle (keke) driver in Enugu State.

The lady joined her mother as a conductor for the day to show the hard work involved in the business. The video captured them moving around different parts of the state while trying to earn a living.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady caused reactions online after a video showed her tying a co-passenger’s braids inside a tricycle (keke napep).

She said the woman did not greet her when she entered the keke, so she decided to take action during the ride. In the viral video, she was seen tying the passenger’s braids to the iron bar inside the tricycle.

Lady shares video of keke with pillows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a video of a tricycle (keke) with a surprising interior design.

She said she entered the keke and noticed it looked like a small furnished room, with decorations such as curtains, pillows, and a teddy bear. The rider still charged the normal fare despite the unique setup. The video showed the unusual interior, which made many people online react with surprise and praise for the rider’s creativity.

Source: Legit.ng