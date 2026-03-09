Former Super Eagles coach has passed away after a brief illness in Modakeke, Osun State on Monday, March 8.

The death is coming exactly eight months after the demise of a former Golden Eaglets coach Hassan Abubakar, who died in Kaduna

The family of the late Onigbinde has released a statement as the football community mourns the AFCON silver medallist

Former Super Eagles coach Festus Onigbinde passed away on Monday, March 9, at the age of 88 after a brief illness at his residence in Modakeke, Osun State.

Onigbinde was Nigeria's first indigenous coach, having first handled the national team between 1983 and 1984.

He led the Green Eagles to a silver medal at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria lost to Cameroon in the final.

Family confirms death

A family member, Bolade Adesuyi confirmed the death of the former Super Eagles coach, Pa Festus Onigbinde.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Adesuyi wrote that the former Shooting Stars coach lived a fulfilled life and contributed to the growth of football in Nigeria. She said:

"With great gratitude to god for a life well spent.

"We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke high chief, the 1st indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grand father, great grand father, brother, and friend High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago.

"We thank god for the fulfilled life and your contributions to the nigeria nation and the world as a unequalled football coach.

"We pray that your soul will rest perfectly in the bossom of your & our lord jesus christ.

"Good night👋 till we meet to part no more."

Brief coaching history of Onigbinde

Festus Onigbinde guided Nigeria to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Green Eagles lost 3-1 to Cameroon.

Later that same year, he took over as head coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club in Ibadan and led the team to the final of the African Club Champions Cup, where they were defeated by Egypt’s Zamalek.

Onigbinde returned to manage the Nigerian national team in 2002 after the dismissal of Shuaibu Amodu and his coaching crew following Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.

Onigbinde managed a relatively young and inexperienced squad that included players such as Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sam Sodje at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Nigeria failed to win a single match at the tournament and were eliminated in the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

