President Bola Tinubu has hosted the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar the third, represented by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahya Abubakar, and several other traditional and religious leaders at the presidential villa in Abuja.

At the event on Monday, March 9, the president expressed the commitment of his administration to building a stronger economy in order for Nigeria to be a better nation for its generations. The event was the interfaith breaking of fast iftar that was organised for religious and traditional leaders in the country.

President Bola Tinubu hosts traditional rulers and religious leaders in Abuja

Tinubu maintained that his government has saved the country from going bankrupt. He stated that with the country's economy now on a sound footing, following the earlier hardship his reforms created, his administration is now focused on development in different socio-economic areas such as agriculture, education, health and others.

Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar the third, represented by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahya Abubakar, acknowledged the coincidence of fasting across the faiths as a pointer to the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The traditional ruler expressed the belief that the administration can solve the challenges of insecurity in parts of the country, as he promised loyalty to the president.

Since the commencement of Ramadan in 2027, President Tinubu has met with several groups and leaders of different institutions and political office holders in the country, including the governors.

He has consistently used the media to explain the efforts of his administration to address the situations in the country, including insecurity, the economy and other challenges in the country.

