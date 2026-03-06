NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko says Nigeria is still hopeful of overturning DR Congo’s qualification for the World Cup playoffs

FIFA has confirmed six nations for the intercontinental playoff, but Nigeria’s case is still pending

The Super Eagles’ November 2025 defeat to DR Congo on penalties could be overturned if FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour

Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams are not over yet, according to Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Speaking to the media, Dikko expressed hope that the Super Eagles could still secure a spot in the intercontinental playoff despite FIFA listing the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa’s representative.

The recent announcement from FIFA, detailing the six nations competing for the final two World Cup spots, had many Nigerian fans fearing the worst.

DR Congo, along with Bolivia, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname, are set to play in the tournament in Mexico between March 26 and March 31.

However, Dikko insists that the listing of DR Congo does not necessarily mean Nigeria’s petition has been rejected.

NFF waiting for FIFA’s verdict

The Super Eagles were eliminated from the World Cup qualification race after a tense penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in November 2025.

Following the match, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodged a formal protest, claiming DR Congo fielded ineligible players.

Dikko emphasised that FIFA has yet to deliver a final ruling on the matter.

“The fact that DR Congo appears among the six nations to compete for the final two spots is not enough to conclude that FIFA has dismissed Nigeria’s petition,” Dikko told The Guardian.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and waiting for FIFA’s official verdict.”

The NSC Chairman further noted that FIFA typically communicates sensitive decisions directly to the parties involved before making public announcements.

This suggests that while fixtures have been released, the eligibility case remains unresolved.

Hope for a Super Eagles comeback

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the outcome of the playoff match against DR Congo could be overturned, potentially giving the Super Eagles another shot at World Cup qualification.

Such a decision would remove DR Congo from the intercontinental playoff lineup and allow Nigeria to step into the tournament.

Dikko urged Nigerians to remain patient.

“We are very hopeful that Nigeria will win the eligibility case, and the Super Eagles will proceed to play in the playoff, possibly making the World Cup party,” he said. “Everyone should stay calm and await the final verdict.”

The intercontinental playoffs are scheduled to take place across Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, with DR Congo set to face the winner of Jamaica versus New Caledonia.

Any decision in Nigeria’s favour would significantly alter this lineup and keep the Super Eagles in contention for the expanded 2026 World Cup.

FIFA releases crucial statement

