The football community in Nigeria are currently mourning the passing away of an experienced player.

The midfielder lost passed away during a seven-a-side Ramadan football competition in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Friday, February 27.

The player was buried according to Islamic rites shortly after he was pronounced dead.

Ozeze is dead

Former Kogi United star, Habibu Aliyu Ozeze, collapsed on the field during a football competition in Shabu.

The player did not have contact with the opponent or his teammate when he slumped.

Confirming the incident, coach Suleiman Ibrahim explained that Ozeze was on the verge of delivering a free-kick after an infringement before he collapsed. He said:

"Ozeze's team was awarded a freekick following a foul on his teammate. He took the ball and about to deliver a cross, and suddenly he fell without anyone making any contact with him.

"Ozeze was taken to the hospital, where the doctors confirmed that he died before reaching the health facility. We informed his family and friends before they buried him according to Islamic rites on the same day," according to BSN.

Jesse, Wambebe pay last respect to Ozeze

Nigerian sports journalists, Adams Jesse and Godwin Wambebe have paid their tributes to the former Kogi United player.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, they described Ozeze as a respectful and dedicated player who gave his best to the teams he played for. Jesse said:

"As a journalist in Nasarawa state, I can tell you that Ozeze is one of the most respectful players I have met in my life. He doesn't look down on people whenever they approach him.

"He is a delight to interview whenever Heartland FC wins or loses. Ozeze honoured the call from a local coach to play in the seven-a-side Ramadan football match to boost the event. Unfortunately, he lost his life doing what he enjoys best."

Meanwhile, the former Media Officer of Kogi United, Godwin Wambebe said:

"I am heartbroken and devastated over the death of Habibu Ozeze. I worked closely with him and I can tell you that the football star is one of the most disciplined players I have come across.

"When we experienced little crisis in the team, Ozeze would find ways of calming players and interfacing with the management of the team.

"He played a huge role for the team when we were in the NNL and one the verge of qualifying for the NPFL a few years ago."

Ozeze's death is coming five days after the passing of Senegalese star Youssou Diouf in France, per Daily Sports.

