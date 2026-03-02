Nigerian skitmaker Carter Efe has shared the heartbreaking story of how he lost his father many years ago under circumstances that left him traumatised till today

The entertainer revealed that his father was a policeman who had just finished his shift and was heading home when he encountered armed robbers dressed in military uniform on the highway

Carter Efe disclosed that the painful incident was captured on camera and broadcast on national television, and the footage is still available online

Nigerian skitmaker and streamer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has shared the heartbreaking story of how his father was killed many years ago in Ogun State.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the skitmaker said he lost his father while he was in the junior secondary school, which made survival difficult for him at the time.

The incident happened when his father, a policeman, was returning home from duty and unknowingly ran into armed robbers disguised in military camouflage.

He explained that his father had finished work and decided to join a police van heading towards the nearest bus stop close to their house.

Unfortunately, the officers met a robbery operation on the highway, and because they did not realise the men in camouflage were criminals, they stepped out to check what was causing the traffic.

Carter Efe narrated that the robbers immediately opened fire after spotting the policemen in uniform, and his father was among those who lost their lives in the attack.

“My dad had closed from duty and was heading home, but he decided to enter the police van to the nearest bus-stop to our house, where we were staying in Ogun State then. However, they ran into a gridlock, and some men in military camouflage were robbing. My dad and his colleagues alighted from the van to check what was going on, but immediately the robbers spotted them in police uniform, they opened fire on them."

The skitmaker added that the painful memory remains fresh because he saw his father’s body on television, and the clip is still available online.

"My dad is on YouTube, Channels Television. I saw my dad’s lifeless body on the ground with police uniform.”

Watch Carter Efe's video below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's heartbreaking story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ahamba_bestman said:

"So many emotions in this video 😢 they both have been true a lot."

@real_osas commented:

"sorry about your dad🙏🏽 God rest his soul."

@agluxury_2 wrote:

"So ma Nigeria happened to cater efe papa 😭. So sad."

@rock_p_of_nigeria reacted:

"correct your statement, just say armed robbers were on military uniforms robbing, we see that a lot they are not real military personnel."

@marybene11 said:

"A lot of people have pain inside, let be kind to one another. @carterefe so sorry for your lost 😢😢."

@winforeva commented:

"😢 He lost his dad in a terrible way."

