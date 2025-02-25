Ahmed Musa has called for an investigation into Abubakar Lawal’s controversial death in Uganda

Contradicting reports suggest foul play, with initial claims of a motorcycle accident later revised to a balcony fall

Ugandan police have launched an investigation, retrieving CCTV footage and conducting interrogations

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has urged the Nigerian and Ugandan authorities to thoroughly investigate the mysterious death of former Nigeria U20 footballer, Abubakar Lawal.

The 29-year-old Viper striker allegedly fell to his death from a shopping mall in Uganda, but conflicting reports about the circumstances of his passing have raised serious concerns.

Abubakar Lawal was reported dead on Monday with the Ugandan police saying the Sokoto-born player died after falling from a shopping mall. Photo credit: @VipersSC

Initial reports suggested that Lawal died in a motorcycle accident, but Ugandan police later released a statement saying he fell from the balcony of a shopping mall on Monday, according to Channels Television.

Lawal had reportedly been visiting a Tanzanian friend staying in one of the mall’s residential apartments and the friend told authorities that she had left him alone before the incident occurred.

In response, Ugandan police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interrogations to determine the true cause of death.

Musa demands justice for Lawal

Reacting to the conflicting reports, Ahmed Musa took to social media to call for a thorough investigation into Lawal’s untimely passing.

The Super Eagles captain expressed shock and concern over the contradicting information.

“It is saddened to receive the news of Abubakar Lawal. The news was a shocking one which prompted me to ask further questions and clarification. However, we discovered contrary information about his demise; The first one claimed it was an accident, and the second report claimed he fell from a balcony,” Musa wrote on social media.

Musa further emphasized the need for justice, stating that he has reached out to the Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to demand an investigation.

“The contradicting reports suggest something suspicious about his demise and I have been in contact with the Nigerian authority and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) calling their attention to this fatal case in Uganda.

“I am appealing to the Nigerian Government and the NFF to investigate the incident and work with the Ugandan government to get justice for Lawal. Lawal’s soul deserves a thorough investigation and justice must be served if anyone is found guilty.”

Authorities investigate suspicious circumstances

Ugandan authorities have assured the public that they are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to uncover the truth behind Lawal’s tragic death.

Ugandan police are reportedly conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Lawal's death. Photo credit: @VipersSC

Given the contradictory reports, the demand for justice from football icons like Musa has intensified calls for a transparent and swift investigation.

As the football world mourns the loss of a promising Sokoto-born talent, many await further updates on the case, hoping for clarity and justice for Abubakar Lawal.

Former Nigeria Under-20 star dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Nigeria U20 star Abubakar Lawal passed away shortly after he was involved in a ghastly motorcycle accident in Uganda.

It was gathered that the 29-year-old was on his way to training on Monday morning when the tragic incident occurred.

Ugandan journalist Clive Kyazze reported that the vibrant Nigerian forward who plays for Ugandan giants Vipers SC succumbed to his injuries.

