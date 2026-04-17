Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has named Victor Osimhen in the squad to face Genclerbirligi as he nears injury return

Osimhen participated in full team training as Buruk ponders giving him minutes during the league match vs Genclerbirligi

The Super Eagles striker is expected to make a full return when Galatasaray faces rivals Fenerbahce in the derby next week

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has included Victor Osimhen in his travelling squad to Antalya to face Genclerbirligi as the striker nears his injury return.

Osimhen has been out of action since he fractured his arm during Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match.

Victor Osimhen trained with his Galatasaray teammates ahead of Genclerbirligi clash. Photo by Ergi Adit Ulukaya.

Source: Getty Images

The arm was cast in Liverpool, and the striker underwent successful surgery in Istanbul days later, having spent his Ramadan holiday in Nigeria.

He has been rehabilitating at the club’s facilities under the supervision of the club’s doctor and physiotherapist in order to return to action on time.

His initial return was initially estimated at 5-6 weeks and was expected to return to full action during the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce on April 26.

However, he returned to full training over the weekend after a poor run of results for Galatasaray, leading to questions about whether he could return.

Osimhen named in Galatasaray's squad

According to Galatasaray, via its website, it published the names of its players who will fly to Antalya to face Genclerbirligi after wrapping up preparations.

Buruk, who had doubts about whether Victor Osimhen would make it or not, included the striker in the travelling squad ahead of a potential return to action.

“Osimhen had a long training session with the majority of the team yesterday. He had a good physical workout and finished comfortably,” he said.

“Osimhen's participation in training also positively increases the team's energy. We'll see about the weekend today and tomorrow. We'll decide whether or not to take him to Ankara.”

According to TRT Spor, the club has produced a special hand brace for the striker to use to protect his arm if, at all, he were to play on Saturday.

Full squad below.

Uğurcan Çakır, Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sánchez, Roland Sallai, Gabriel Sara, Mauro Icardi, Leroy Sané, Yunus Akgün, Batuhan Şen, Eren Elmalı, Günay Güvenç, İlkay Gündoğan, Ahmed Kutucu, Kaan Ayhan, Can Armando Güner, Lucas Torreira, Abdülkerim Bardakçı, Victor Osimhen, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Renato Nhaga, Noa Lang, Wilfried Singo, Arda Ünyay, Sacha Boey, Mario Lemina.

Okan Buruk includes Victor Osimhen in squad to face Genclerbirligi. Photo by Ahmet Okatali.

Source: Getty Images

Reports in the Turkish media suggest that Osimhen will start on the bench on Saturday and will only be called upon if Galatasaray needs him in the second half.

The main target for his full return is the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce, a match which could go a long way in the title race.

Buruk admits struggles without Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk admitted that Galatasaray struggled in Victor Osimhen's absence after the draw against Kocaelispor.

The draw meant that Kocaelispor picked up four points against the Turkish champions this season, having defeated the Lions 1-0 in the first leg.

Source: Legit.ng