Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football results, has shared its outcome for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea will host a second Manchester team at Stamford Bridge in consecutive weeks after losing to City on matchday 32

Both teams are looking to get back to winning ways after home defeats against Man City and Leeds United last week

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League matchday 33 clash between Chelsea on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge as both teams look forward to getting back to winning ways after losses to Manchester City and Leeds United.

Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by ESPN, both teams have the same objectives heading into the final weeks of the season, which is to secure a UEFA Champions League spot, with the Premier League having five slots next season.

For Liam Rosenior, it may help him keep his job, while for Michael Carrick, it may convince the Red Devils bosses to make him the permanent manager at Old Trafford.

The two managers were not in charge when Manchester United defeated Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025. Enzo Maresca faced Ruben Amorim.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Chelsea vs Man United

As seen in a video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos shared its prediction for the crucial Saturday evening match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The cat hesitated in front of the three bowls of feline meal before burying its head into the bowl labelled Chelsea, signifying a win for the World champions.

Rosenior on the importance of the match

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior admits that the match is important as every other game when the season approaches its end, and his team must take the points.

“I think as the season goes on, the fewer games you have left, the more important the games become. We have to take advantage of this moment. We're running out of time,” he said as quoted by Football London.

“We need to show that initiative on Saturday evening, and we need to play on the front foot, and we need to make up those points, which is still definitely possible.”

Liam Rosenior dismisses Chelsea fans' concerns over poor results. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment towards the team's performance and results in recent times, but the manager dismissed it, claiming it is not his focus.

“To be honest, every supporter has their viewpoint. Every supporter wants their club to do well and to win games of football. Our job, my job with the team, is to produce those results in the long term,” he added.

“I respect any fan's points of view, but that's not my focus. My focus is on winning the game on Saturday.”

Mikel Obi explains Palmer’s struggles

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi explained why Cole Palmer is struggling at Chelsea, and it is not because of his niggling groin injury.

The Chelsea legend surprisingly admitted that the club misses striker Nicolas Jackson, which has in turn affected Palmer’s contribution.

Source: Legit.ng