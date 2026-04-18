A new global policing assessment has ranked countries based on internal security performance

Nigeria was ranked among the worst-performing countries, coming in 122nd out of 125 on the WISPI index

The report pointed to weak institutional trust, limited policing capacity, and persistent security challenges across parts of Africa and Latin America

A new global policing and internal security assessment has placed several African countries at the bottom of the 2023 World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

The ranking evaluates how effectively nations manage law enforcement, public safety, and institutional trust.

A global WISPI report ranked Nigeria among the worst policing systems. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: UGC

The findings, posted by a stats account on X, indicate persistent weaknesses in policing structures across parts of Africa and Latin America, with Venezuela and other worst-hit, conflict-ridden states forming the lowest tier of performers.

Global policing performance rankings released

Below is the list of countries with the worst internal security and policing in 2023 according to WISPI:

Countries - WISPI Score (0–1)

1. Venezuela — 0.190

2. DR Congo — 0.230

3. Uganda — 0.230

4. Madagascar — 0.270

5. Guinea — 0.270

6. Nigeria — 0.270

7. Republic of Congo — 0.290

8. Zambia — 0.290

9. Côte d’Ivoire — 0.300

10. Mali — 0.300

Nigeria’s position places it in the bottom tier globally, ranking 122nd out of 125 countries evaluated in the index.

The report assesses police capacity, legitimacy, and effectiveness, alongside outcomes such as safety and crime reporting.

According to the data, countries in the lowest bracket generally struggle with underreporting of crime, weak trust in law enforcement institutions, and limited operational capacity.

Nigeria's insecurity among worst globally

Normally in Nigeria, whenever elections draw near, the security situation across the country always becomes tense, and most times degenerates to almost a state of anarchy.

This point was re-echoed by the former governor of Akwa-Ibom state and current Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who, in a recent public statement, suggested that the restlessness being experienced in some parts of the country is definitely being sponsored by ill-minded politicians who, according to him, have no other credible ways of discrediting the President Bola Tinubu administration.

As Nigerians head to the polls in January next year to elect a new president, insecurity has worsened to the point where security personnel themselves are unsafe.

Recently, Legit.ng reported the arrest of a teenage boy who was linked to the killing of a brigadier-general in Borno state. He was detained on Sunday, April 12, while on his way to buy food supplies for members of his group.

The Army arrested a 15-year-old boy linked to the killing of a brigadier-general. Photo: FB/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

Just yesterday, students who were travelling to JAMB centres to sit the annual tertiary institution entrance examination were kidnapped by gunmen.

Worse still, there are reports of a planned attack in Abuja, the nation's capital. In fact, the United States have evacuated some of its officials from its Abuja embassy as a precautionary measure.

Tinubu orders security training overhaul

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared an emergency on security training institutions in Nigeria.

The president's decision follows the condition of training institutions for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other internal security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng