Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has expressed his joy after making his debut for the Super Eagles

The 25-year-old featured in Nigeria’s Unity Cup final against Jamaica, where the team secured a 5-4 victory on penalties

The Bundesliga star is now aiming to earn a place in Eric Chelle’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers in September

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle extended an invitation to Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu for the recently concluded 2025 Unity Cup in London.

The call-up followed FIFA's approval for Agu to represent Nigeria, after previously playing for Germany’s U21 team.

Agu made his debut in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica on Saturday, May 31.

Felix Agu of Nigeria in action during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Agu excited by warm welcome to Super Eagles

Bundesliga star Felix Agu shared that he was warmly welcomed by the Super Eagles squad.

According to All Nigeria, the Werder Bremen defender expressed his desire to represent Nigeria in future tournaments.

The 25-year-old noted that playing for the national team feels different from club football, describing it as a unique and emotional experience.

Agu also remarked on the intensity of the four-nation Unity Cup, despite it being a friendly competition. He said via WERDER.DE:

“I was warmly welcomed by the entire team and the technical crew. It was a good week overall, and I felt good. I am looking forward to more chances of representing the country in the future.

“It was a fantastic experience, though the tournament only consists of friendlies, you could still sense the rivalry.

"Playing for your national team is a different feeling than club football, so I’m pleased to have made my debut and that we won in the end."

Ojekunle backs Agu

Former Kogi United coach Folabi Ojekunle urged Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to invite the Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu during the World Cup qualification matches in September.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ojekunle noted that Agu is one of the most consistent defenders in Germany, and his input at the club side is second to none.

The UK-trained tactician said the 25-year-old has a solid football background, having played for Germany at the youth level. He said:

"I want to believe that Eric Chelle aims at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and one of the steps he can take is by inviting Felix Agu for the double matches.

"Agu's record in the Bundesliga is impressive, and he played 22 matches last season for Werder Bremen. He has what it takes to strengthen the backline of the Super Eagles.

"If the current coach wants to rebuild the Super Eagles, he must make Felix Agu part of his plans."

Agu eyes Nigeria call-up from coach Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the situation could be aided by Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu, who has reportedly expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

The former Germany U21 player highlighted the strong bond between Nigerian players, which sets them apart from other teams.

Speaking about his future plans, the 25-year-old also described the Super Eagles jersey as one of the most prestigious in world football.

