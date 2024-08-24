The Nigerian Premier Football League side, Heartland of Owerri, were involved in a fatal motor accident

The head coach of the team from the recently concluded season, Christian Obi, sadly lost his life in the crash

The Imo-based club's players and officials were on their way to a pre-season tournament slated for Abakaliki in Ebonyi State

The Nigerian football community has been thrown into mourning following reports of a fatal accident involving local side Heartland FC.

The Owerri-based outfit, which suffered relegation in the recently concluded season, was en route to the Ifeanyi Ekwueme Tico/Select pre-season tournament when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Heartland FC coach, Christian Obi, sadly passed away in a recent road accident. Image: @HeartlandFC_ng.

Source: Twitter

According to a report from the club’s official social media handle, the team’s coach, Christian Power Obi, tragically lost his life in the accident.

Heartland FC had departed the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri with enthusiasm for the pre-season tournament at around 3:30 p.m. in three vehicles. However, just after 4 p.m., one of the vehicles collided with a carelessly parked truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Despite the driver’s efforts, the impact of the collision caused a sudden shock to Coach Christian Obi, who was found unconscious with a slight injury to his right leg upon evacuation from the severely damaged part of the bus.

Coach Obi and other injured players were rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the coach sadly passed away.

Tributes have since poured in from various clubs across social media in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also took the time to pen its tribute to the club following the sad event.

NFF’s Tribute to Heartland FC

In a press statement released by the federation, the NFF described the situation as "shocking and deeply saddening." The federation also highlighted the remarkable contributions of the late coach, who had previously served as the goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team.

The statement fondly recalled Obi's heroics during the 1985 FIFA Youth World Cup, where he famously saved three penalties to secure a bronze medal for Nigeria.

Coach Obi was also a member of the Nigerian team at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

