The Democratic Republic of Congo faces an event that could jeopardise its 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

DR Congo is set for the playoffs later this month in Mexico while waiting for FIFA’s verdict on the ongoing case

The NFF is also waiting for the world football governing body to decide on their case against the Congolese

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s World Cup playoffs’ preparation has reportedly hit a snag ahead of their match on March 31, 2026.

DR Congo beat Nigeria on penalties in the final of the African playoff in November 2025 to secure CAF’s slot at the intercontinental playoffs.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA to challenge the eligibility of some Congolese players who featured in the match.

Even though FIFA had initially cleared the players, NFF argues that FIFA was misled into approving their nationality switch and wants the decision reversed.

The NFF claimed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and five other players did not fulfil the Congolese constitution, which forbids having a dual nationality.

The former Manchester United defender and the other alleged players did not give up their European passports before receiving DR Congo’s passports.

Nigeria wants the result overturned, and the Super Eagles take the spot, but more than two months after submitting the petition, FIFA has yet to respond.

DR Congo hit by visa snag

The intercontinental playoffs will take place in Monterrey and Guadalajara in Mexico from March 27 to 31, 2026, with four matches scheduled.

DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final match between Jamaica and New Caledonia on March 31, as they are the highest FIFA-ranked team.

According to BSN Sports, the Leopards’ presence is in jeopardy as they are yet to secure visas for their players nearly three weeks before the match.

The Mexican embassy reportedly rejected granting collective visas after the Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA) sent the passports.

Mexico reportedly wants individual appointments and the physical presence of each player, which poses time constraints and logistical delays for the Congolese.

The Congolese sports ministry is working to resolve this issue via the use of a Mexican airline to secure emergency documentation and visas on arrival.

Nigerians hope that this visa issue and the impending visa verdict work against the Congolese to help the Super Eagles have one more shot at the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada.

The NFF’s recent action suggested that the verdict could be negative after the federation announced two friendly matches for the Super Eagles during the March international break.

Nigeria will face Jordan and Iran in a four-nation invitational tournament in Amman, which is a precautionary setup to prevent the Eagles from not having friendlies in case the verdict is negative.

It is unclear whether the friendly matches will proceed amid an ongoing war in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched a joint combat against Iran.

FIFA reacts to violence in Mexico

Legit.n g reported that FIFA reacted after violence broke out in Guadalajara and other cities after the Mexican Army killed cartel leader El Mencho.

The world football governing body confirmed that they are in discussions with the relevant local authorities to ensure safe games in the country.

