Nigeria is one of the teams competing at the 2026 FIFAe Nations League as FIFA releases the list of qualified teams

The gaming tournament is in three categories: eFootball console, eFootball mobile and Rocket League

Nigeria qualified for all three despite the Super Eagles still finding a backdoor into the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria is one of the countries participating in the 2026 FIFAe Nations League after FIFA confirmed the list of countries that qualified for the tournaments.

FIFA’s gaming platform is set to start its 2026 season across the three divisions: eFootball console, eFootball mobile and the Rocket League.

According to FIFA, 115 countries will participate in the eFootball console, 81 on eFootball mobile and 84 on the Rocket League, all of which Nigeria qualified for.

DR Congo, against which Nigeria is in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier legal battle, qualified for the console game, but missed out on the other events.

The FIFAe series is another chance for Nigeria to participate in a FIFA tournament, as the senior national team is currently out of the World Cup race.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2025 FIFAe World Cup in Saudi Arabia after losing in the quarter-final of the qualifying series to South Africa.

Nigeria awaits FIFA verdict

Nigerians continue to wait on FIFA to deliver its verdict on NFF’s petition against DR Congo in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria on penalties on November 16, 2025, to clinch the African ticket at the intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March 2026.

A month later, the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo stars who featured in the match.

Nigeria wants the Leopards kicked out and for the Super Eagles to take their spot in the intercontinental play-off in Mexico during the March international break.

DR Congo is scheduled to face the winner of the semi-final match between Jamaica and New Caledonia, the spot Nigeria will take if the appeal is successful.

FIFA’s silence over the case has thrown Nigerians into weariness as they continue to wait to learn their country's fate at the tournament, which is less than four months away.

However, a report from OwnGoal Nigeria claimed that the Jamaican Football Federation have caught the weariness fever ahead of next month's games.

The Jamaicans are reportedly eager to discover which country they will face in the final if they defeat New Caledonia to gear up their preparations.

Nigeria had previously faced the Reggae Boyz in the 2025 Unity Cup final in London. The match ended 2-2 in 90 minutes, and the Super Eagles won on penalties.

FIFA reacts to Mexican cartel chaos

Legit.ng reported that FIFA reacted to the ongoing violence in Mexican cities after the Army killed cartel leader El Mencho on Sunday.

The world football governing body confirmed that it is monitoring the development and it will only consider shifting the games as a last resort.

