FIFA has reacted after violence erupted across Mexico months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Mexican Army killed cartel leader El Mencho, sparking violence in Guadalajara and other cities

Guadalajara is one of the host cities for the FIFA Intercontinental Playoffs during the March break

FIFA has reacted to the ongoing violence across Mexico after the death of cartel leader El Mencho on Sunday, February 22, 2026, months before the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Mexican Army killed Nemesio Oseguara Cervantes, popularly known as “El Mencho”, during an operation in Jalisco, throwing the country into chaos.

The members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) have unleashed violence across multiple cities, including Guadalajara, Mexico, in retaliation.

This violence, four months before the start of the biggest World Cup ever, has raised questions over the safety of hosting the tournament in Mexico, as the cartel threatens continuous unrest.

FIFA reacts to Mexican violence

According to The Athletic, the world football governing body, FIFA, has reacted to the ongoing violence in Mexico as fans raise safety concerns.

FIFA confirmed it is monitoring the situation and collaborating with the local authorities to ascertain whether the matches can proceed in Mexico safely.

“At FIFA Mexico, we are closely monitoring the situation in Jalisco and remain in constant communication with the authorities,” a spokesperson said.

“We will continue to follow the actions and directions from the different government agencies, aimed at maintaining public safety and restoring normalcy, and we reiterate our close collaboration with federal, state, and local authorities.”

The report added that FIFA will only consider stripping Mexican cities of hosting rights as a last resort, with 13 matches scheduled to be played in four Mexican cities.

Guadalajara, one of the cities where the violence has erupted, will host four matches, while Monterrey and Mexico City will host the remaining matches.

According to The Independent, Estadio Akron in Zapopan near Guadalajara will host two FIFA intercontinental playoff matches in the March international break.

The semi-final between Jamaica and New Caledonia, and the final between the winner and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will be held at the stadium.

DR Congo’s spot in the playoffs is under threat after the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA to kick out the Leopards.

The NFF alleged that DR Congo fielded ineligible players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, despite FIFA approving his nationality switch before the match.

Nigeria argues that DR Congo misled FIFA into approving the switches as the players failed to fulfil the Congolese constitution’s requirement for citizenship.

FIFA has yet to deliver a verdict on the case, a month before the playoffs, despite widespread reports that the judgment would be passed on February 16.

