The Nigeria Football Federation has written an official petition to FIFA over the ineligibility of six Congolese players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Nigeria lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoff, thus ending their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream.

DR Congo faces possible FIFA sanction after fielding ineligible players against Nigeria.

However, the developments in recent days suggest the Super Eagles could have another chance to be at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

As noted by Vanguard, NFF General Secretary Dr Mohamed Sanusi confirmed that the federation has submitted an official petition to FIFA over the eligibility of some Congolese players.

OwnGoal Nigeria reports that DR Congo’s constitution does not permit holding dual passports. The only exception is for those born abroad, who must decide between the two before 21.

Legit.ng examines the six players who have unknowingly landed DR Congo in trouble.

Six players who landed DR Congo in trouble

1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Former Manchester United right-back Wan-Bissaka opted to play for his ancestral land, DR Congo, after many years of waiting for an England call-up. He had previously played for the African country at the U20 level.

Wan-Bissaka made his debut against South Sudan in September. He retains his English nationality, despite switching his international allegiance and is one of the players Nigeria flagged.

2. Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe’s case is dicey. The former Manchester United defender was born in DR Congo, but migrated to England as a five-year-old. He played for England at youth levels before switching his international allegiance in 2024, and has reportedly yet to renounce his English citizenship.

3. Nathanael Mbuku

Mbuku was born in France and represented the country at youth levels, including playing for the Olympic team. He switched his international allegiance in 2024, as of when he was older than 21 and has yet to relinquish his French nationality.

4. Lionel Mpasi

Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was born in France and played for the Europeans at youth levels. He acquired French citizenship in 2000, which he reportedly did not relinquish when he made his debut for DR Congo in 2022.

DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi is one of the ineligible players Nigeria reported to FIFA.

5. Timothy Fayulu

Fayulu was born in Switzerland and was part of the Swiss squad at the 2021 U21 European Championship, even though he did not feature at the tournament. He switched his international allegiance to DR Congo in 2025.

6. Michel-Ange Balikwisha

Balikwisha was born in Belgium and played at the youth levels. He received his national switch approval from FIFA before the World Cup playoffs and debuted against Nigeria.

NFF confirms petition to FIFA

NFF confirms petition to FIFA

The federation's director of media and communications confirmed this to Legit.ng , as Nigerians await the verdict from the world football governing body

