African football expert Mamadou Gaye has called for patience ahead of FIFA’s ruling on the NFF petition vs DR Congo

Nigeria appealed to FIFA over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players after the 2026 World Cup playoff defeat

Friendly matches against Iran and Jordan continue amid uncertainty, with FIFA’s ruling critical to Nigeria’s World Cup hopes

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup hang in the balance as the Super Eagles await a ruling from FIFA following their dramatic playoff defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

African football expert Mamadou Gaye has urged patience, highlighting that football appeals can often take time before a final decision is delivered.

DR beat the Super Eagles on penalties in November to book their place in an intercontinental qualifier for the finals in Mexico. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo in a tense penalty shootout, but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) subsequently filed a formal complaint with FIFA.

The NFF claimed that the Leopards fielded ineligible dual-national players, including former Manchester United stars Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While Nigerian fans anxiously wait for clarity and a FIFA ruling, the uncertainty has left players and officials in limbo.

FIFA rulings can come at the last minute

Mamadou Gaye drew comparisons to a similar incident in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where South Africa’s Bafana Bafana were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena.

The decision came just days before the final Group C matches, showing that FIFA rulings can arrive at the eleventh hour.

Speaking on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa, Gaye said:

“Let's wait for Fifa to decide. You remember the points deducted from Bafana Bafana was at the eleventh hour."

The African football legend stressed that while supporters are eager for an outcome, the process requires patience and that FIFA’s ruling could still impact Nigeria’s qualification hopes.

NFF arranges friendlies for Super Eagles

While waiting for FIFA’s final verdict, the NFF has confirmed that the Super Eagles will participate in friendly matches against World Cup-bound Asian sides Iran and Jordan next month.

The NFF has arranged two international friendlies against Jordan and Iran for the Super Eagles in March. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

These games, scheduled during the international match window, coincide with the planned intercontinental playoff dates, further fueling speculation about Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup chances.

Gaye stressed that Nigeria’s appeal must follow its proper course and pointed out that any dissatisfied party could escalate the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Nigeria can line up three national teams, what is the problem? All of them are big names playing in Europe.

“FIFA are still considering the appeal. Everybody is waiting for the final whistle of FIFA. If you are not happy with FIFA, you go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” he said.

Depending on FIFA’s final decision, DR Congo is scheduled to face the winner of the playoff between New Caledonia and Jamaica, with a coveted World Cup berth at stake.

For Nigeria, the ruling could either revive their qualification hopes or end their journey to North America, making the next announcement from FIFA one of the most anticipated moments in recent Nigerian football history.

NFF president sends message to FIFA

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has sent a message to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino marked his 10th year anniversary as FIFA President on February 25, 2026, since he took over from acting president Issa Hayatou in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng