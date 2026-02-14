FIFA is set to rule on Nigeria’s petition challenging DR Congo’s player eligibility after the African playoff defeat

The NFF insists it has a strong case and is confident of a favourable verdict

A positive decision would send Nigeria into the Intercontinental Play-Off with a World Cup ticket in sight

It is a decisive moment for the Super Eagles as FIFA prepares to announce its ruling on Monday, February 16, regarding Nigeria’s protest against DR Congo.

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification dream suffered a heavy blow in November 2025 when they lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the final African playoff.

FIFA prepares to deliver a high-stakes ruling on Monday, February 16, on Nigeria’s eligibility protest against DR Congo. Photo by Jala Morchidi

Source: Getty Images

The painful defeat appeared to end their campaign, but the story did not end there.

According to BBC Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) quickly submitted a formal petition to FIFA, alleging that six Congolese players who featured in the match were ineligible due to recent changes in international allegiance.

The petition, lodged on December 15, 2025, argues that the players did not fully satisfy FIFA’s nationality and eligibility requirements at the time of the fixture.

According to Afrik-Foot, FIFA has since reviewed documents from both federations and is expected to present its conclusions at the scheduled meeting on Monday.

NFF confident as Super Eagles await verdict

The NFF has maintained a confident tone throughout the process. General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has publicly stated that the federation would not have pursued the case if it believed the claims were weak.

“We have a good case. We do not venture into what would be an exercise in futility. As far as we are concerned, we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on the complaints we have lodged.”

Players have also been following developments closely as Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi admitted that the squad remains hopeful despite the uncertainty surrounding their fate.

For many of the players, the ruling represents a potential second chance to keep their World Cup ambitions alive after the heartbreak of the playoff loss.

What a favourable ruling would mean for Nigeria

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles will be reinstated into the qualification process and advance to the six-team Intercontinental Play-Off scheduled for March in Mexico.

Nigeria’s qualification campaign suffered a major setback in November 2025 after a 4–3 penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the final African playoff. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

That tournament will determine the final slots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Such a decision would dramatically revive Nigeria’s campaign and offer the team a clear pathway back into global contention.

It would also serve as a major morale boost for players and fans who believed their journey had ended in November.

Beyond Nigeria’s immediate hopes, the verdict could have wider implications.

As modern football sees more players switching national allegiance, FIFA’s handling of this case may set a precedent for how similar eligibility disputes are judged in the future.

DR Congo accused of lobbying before FIFA verdict

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that adding a political layer to the case is the reported involvement of CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, a Swiss-Congolese national with close ties to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Sources claim Mosengo-Omba and other Francophone football executives are attempting to sway opinion inside FIFA to protect DR Congo’s qualification hopes.

